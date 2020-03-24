Global Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies Market 2019 Qualitative Analysis by Competitive Major Players

The Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies, with sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Highlights

The global smart glasses market should reach about $20.0 billion by 2022 from $340.4 million in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 125.8%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes:

33 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for smart glasses for augmented reality technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Segmentation of the market by applications, form factor, operating system, display technologies, and region

Coverage of new technological advancements in smart glasses, as well as market restraints

Examination of the market’s dynamics. including drivers, marketing strategies, value chain analysis, and opportunities

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the smart glass industry, including DAQRI, Epson Corp., Alphabet Inc., Lenovo Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Sony Corp.

Report Scope

In this report, the market has been segmented based on form factor, display technology, operating system, application, and geography. The report covers the overview of the global market for smart glasses and analyses the market trends, considering base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 for segmentation on the basis of form factor, operating system, applications and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends of the smart glasses market. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the smart glasses vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global smart glasses market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Smart Glasses Market Overview and Technology Background

History of Smart Glasses

Technology Adoption of Smart Glasses

Wearable Devices Industry Overview

Introduction to Augmented Reality

Emergence of Mixed Reality

Sales & Marketing Strategies

Value Chain Analysis

Market Drivers

Technology Advancements in Smart Glasses

Increase in Development of AR Apps and Platforms

Rise of Bring Your Own Werable Device Trend

Productivity and Effficiency Improvements

Market Restraints

High Price and Bulky Design

Privacy Concerns

