Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2020

The global market for health and medical insurance providers reached $1.1 trillion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $1.6 trillion in 2020 from $1.2 trillion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for 2016-2020.

Report Includes:

97 data tables and 1 additional table

An overview of the global market for health and medical insurance providers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 to 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020

Market breakdowns by segment, region, and country

Insight into market drivers and restraints

Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions

A look into the competitive landscape of the industry, including: UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Inc., Allianz SE, Aetna Inc., Humana Inc.

Report Scope

This research report categorizes the health and medical insurance providers market by type. Product type include agents & brokers, direct writing, and bancassurance & others.

Chapter 5 Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Trends and Strategies

Shift to Outcome-Based Model

Big Data for Health Insurance Firms

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Single Disease Insurance Cover

Wearable Technology Being Used to Offer Personalized Plans

Increasing Use of Value-Added Services

Insurance Providers Increasing Premiums

