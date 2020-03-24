Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market: Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2020
The global market for health and medical insurance providers reached $1.1 trillion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $1.6 trillion in 2020 from $1.2 trillion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for 2016-2020.
Report Includes:
97 data tables and 1 additional table
An overview of the global market for health and medical insurance providers
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 to 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020
Market breakdowns by segment, region, and country
Insight into market drivers and restraints
Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions
A look into the competitive landscape of the industry, including: UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Inc., Allianz SE, Aetna Inc., Humana Inc.
Report Scope
This research report categorizes the health and medical insurance providers market by type. Product type include agents & brokers, direct writing, and bancassurance & others.
Table Of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Characteristics
Chapter 4 Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Chapter 5 Health and Medical Insurance Providers Market Trends and Strategies
Shift to Outcome-Based Model
Big Data for Health Insurance Firms
Use of Artificial Intelligence and Automation
Single Disease Insurance Cover
Wearable Technology Being Used to Offer Personalized Plans
Increasing Use of Value-Added Services
Insurance Providers Increasing Premiums
Continue…
