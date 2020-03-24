HIV Tests Market Shares, Strategies And Forecast Worldwide To 2028

The report offers a critical evaluation of the key evolution dynamics, promising clinical avenues, imminent investment pockets, and prevailing regulatory frameworks in the global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) market. Key developments in the market have been impacted by extensive research in assessing the potential new treatment avenues, the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapeutics, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Changing demand dynamic in developed regions is likely to exert marked influence on prospects of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) market. Changing focus of government initiatives toward delivery of cost-effective and quality public health care will nudge pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) market adopt new approaches in course of time.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) – Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has become one of the worlds most serious health issues affecting approximately 36.9 million people. The epidemiology of HIV infections varies from one geographical region to another. Sources indicate that in many countries, incidence rates for HIV have stabilized due to the campaigns that provide condoms, pre-exposure prophylaxis, sterile needles, syringes, antiretroviral therapy (ART), and prevention of mother-to-child transmission interventions. Conversely, increases are generally expected to occur in the number of surviving HIV patients and thus the number of HIV prevalent cases. Disease incidence and prevalence are not the only factors influencing the HIV Tests market. Sales of these devices are also heavily impacted by fluctuations in the number of pregnant women, semen donations, whole blood donations, and source plasma donations.

The predominant devices used for HIV detection are enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, owing to their high specificity and sensitivity as well as their ability to be adapted for high-throughput testing. EIA HIV devices are used for disease diagnosis as well as screening of whole blood, source plasma, and sperm donations as well as for pregnant women screening. Point-of-care (POC) devices are also sometimes used for HIV screening due to their easy use and lack of complex, laboratory infrastructure. Nucleic acid amplification (NAAT) are sometimes used as confirmatory tests for samples that have already tested positive for HIV through EIA. Additionally, NAAT may be used as an additional screening test for whole blood or source plasma donations, for samples that return an indeterminate result on the HIV-1/HIV-2 antibody differentiation immunoassay, or for patients suspected of having an early infection, for example due to recent HIV exposure.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Scope

Reasons to buy

