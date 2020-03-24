Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market 2019 Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Global Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market Overview

The Global Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 13.69 billion by the end of 2023, from 8.75 billion in 2017. Hybrid fibre coaxial is an industry term used to refer to a broadband network that combines an optical fiber and a coaxial cable. A hybrid fibre coaxial network carries a variety of services by using frequency division multiplexing, including analog TV, digital TV, video on demand, telephony, as well as, high-speed data. These systems carry services on RF signals in the 5 MHz to 1000 MHz frequency band.

The hybrid fibre coaxial system is an emerging telecommunications technology used in critical networks to transmit broadband content. Some factors influencing an ascending adoption of hybrid fibre coaxial include high bandwidth and low noise in the HFC. Additionally, the susceptibility of the interference of hybrid fibre coaxial makes it useful close to the premise. With these features, the need to replace existing coaxial cables is eliminated, further driving up the adoption of HFC.

Some other factors contributing to the hybrid fibre coaxial market growth include the high-cost efficiency of the HFC cables, increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT), and a rising need for high bandwidth internet. Alternatively, challenges faced by hybrid fibre coaxial in the management of signal interferences are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period. However, many industrial players in the HFC market have started investing substantially in the research and development to eliminate the issues relating to such signal interference, pushing the market to grow.

Key Players

The MRFR report has profiled some of the elite players in the global hybrid fibre coaxial market including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Technicolor SA (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Ciena Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Infinera Corp (US), Finisar Corporation (US), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (US).

Apart from the players above, Market Research Future (MRFR) has also included profile information of some other players that contribute approximately 30-35% to the market. Such players include ARRIS International plc (US), Commscope Holding Company Inc (US), PCT International Inc (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Vecima Networks Inc (Canada), Bentley Systems Incorporated (US), Technetix (UK), BKtel communications GmbH (Germany), C-COR Broadband (Australia), Comcast Corporation (US), Teleste Oyj (Finland), Vodafone Group plc (UK), and Verizon Wireless (US).

Industry News

April 2019: Optus seeks to partner with National Broadband Network Co. to deliver 5G fixed wireless services to homes in Australia with poor broadband service.

Market Segmentation

The hybrid fibre coaxial market is segmented on the basis of technology and component. On the basis of technology, the global hybrid fibre coaxial market is segmented into Docsis 3.1 and Docsis 3.0 & below. Based on component, the global hybrid fibre coaxial market is segmented into CMTS/CCAP, optical node, fibre optic cable, optical transceiver, amplifier, and splitter.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global hybrid fibre coaxial market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). The report by MRFR suggests that the global hybrid fibre coaxial market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the review period. North America is predicted to dictate the global hybrid fibre coaxial market since it is a technologically advanced region. Further, rapid developments witnessed by the optical networking domain are fueling significant market growth. With the growing high bandwidth internet requirements for data centers and cloud servers in North America, the hybrid fibre coaxial market in the region is estimated to witness lucrative growth. Furthermore, the presence of a majority of the key players in the region is helping North America to be the frontrunner in the global hybrid fibre coaxial market.

