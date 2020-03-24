In-Depth Analysis of Sugar Beet Industry Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2026 ll LLC, Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, Rana Sugar Ltd

Sugar Beet Industry In Tremendous Growth Phase | Analysis Report With Leading Manufacturers

As per expert analysts, the global sugar beet market is expected to burgeon at 6.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2026. The market is expected to witness an increment of US$50.42.1 mn by the end of this period.

Sugar beet is a root vegetable generally used to produce sugar. Being rich in nutrients and low in fat and calories, sugar beet is used in low calorie and reduced fat diet. Companies involved in the production of sugar using sugar beet are also using sugar beet by-product known as dried beet pulp which is left when sugar is extracted from the sliced sugar beet. This by-product is being provided in many forms such as molasses dried, pelleted, and plain dried. Manufacturers are supplying this by-product as a livestock feed. Meanwhile, beet molasses is being used for producing chemicals, yeast, and pharmaceuticals.

In terms of end use industry, the global sugar beet market is classified as transportation fuel, beet processing industry, and other end use industries. The market is expected to generate the highest revenue from the beet processing industry. This is owing to a rise in production of sugar from sugar beet.

Geographically, the sugar beet market can be bifurcated into APEJ, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to lead the market owing to high demand for a variety of sugars leading to a surge in production. Additionally, favorable climate for sugar production will boost the market’s growth in this region.

