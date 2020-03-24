Indirect Calorimeter Market to Surge at a CAGR of 4.0% Between 2018 and 2026

Global Indirect Calorimeter Market – Snapshot

The device used for the measurement of heat produced by the human body is known as indirect calorimeter. It determines the energy expenditure in the human body by the amount of oxygen consumed and the carbon dioxide eliminated from the body. It is a highly sensitive, noninvasive, and accurate tool for measurement of energy expenditure. The global indirect calorimeter market was valued at US$ 39.01 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2026.

An indirect calorimeter is utilized for nutritional assessment, nutrient assimilation, in pathogenesis of obesity and other metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, and thermogenesis. Technological advancements in the indirect calorimeter and its cost-effectiveness are likely to propel the market in the near future.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52476

The global indirect calorimeter market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the global indirect calorimeter market has been divided into standalone indirect calorimeter and portable indirect calorimeter. The standalone segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to the high cost and wide adoption of these devices in critical care units. However, the portable segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during forecast period, owing to its cost effectiveness and ease of operation. Moreover, technological developments in portable indirect calorimeters are estimated to boost the segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the indirect calorimeter market has been segregated into hospital (critical care), diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others (sports centers, etc.). The hospital (critical care) segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global indirect calorimeter market, due to a rise in adoption of indirect calorimeter in intensive care units.

Request Brochure @ ahttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52476

In terms of geography, the global indirect calorimeter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe accounted for a major share of the global market in 2017. High prevalence of obesity, rise in awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and increase in government initiatives that mandate the usage of indirect calorimeter to assess nutritional needs are driving the demand for indirect calorimeter in these regions. The indirect calorimeter market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. A large patient population with poorly controlled symptoms, increase in disposable income, and rise in health care expenditure are projected to fuel the market in the region in the near future.

Key players operating in the global indirect calorimeter market include Cosmed srl, MGC Diagnostics, Microlife USA, Pacific Medico, Korr Medical Technologies, Maastricht Instruments BV, GE Healthcare, Vyaire Medical, and Parvo Medics. These companies have established themselves in the market and enjoy brand loyalty among customers. They have diverse product offerings and extensive distribution systems across the world. Moreover, entry of small players is high, especially in emerging regions of the market, such as Asia. However, high quality standards set by market leaders are anticipated to hamper the penetration of new entrants in the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/