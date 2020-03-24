Intelligent Electrochemical Sensors Market 2019: Research, Industry Trends, Supply, Sales, Demands, Analysis and Insights 2027

Electrochemical sensors are devices that give information about the composition of a system in real time by coupling a chemically selective layer to an electrochemical transducer. Manufacturing of an intelligent electrochemical sensors in terms of geometry, physical size, and selection of various components depends on its use. An intelligent electrochemical sensor convert the information associated with electrochemical reactions into a quantitative or qualitative signal. An intelligent electrochemical sensors are mainly divided into three types: potentiometric,conductometric,and amperometric/voltammetric.

The sensor has capability to produce electronic output in digital signal. The reaction found in these sensors are due to the interaction between electrical and chemical signals, which are based upon the potentiometric, conductometric, and amperometric measurements. An intelligent electrochemical sensor is a compact system that collects the sensing signal through conducting wires to provide a reliable and stable measurement function over a long period of time. The sensors are used in various end-use industry such as healthcare, oil and gas, food and beverage, biotechnology, and chemical industry.

Intelligent Electrochemical Sensors Market – Competitive Landscape

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Founded in 1969, Figaro Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Senbanishi, Osaka, Japan. The company engaged in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of gas sensors and gas detection equipment. The company offers a wide range of gas sensor products for the detection of various gases, such as nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, chlorine, butane, sulfur dioxide, air contaminants, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, methane, hydrogen, oxygen, and dissolved oxygen among others.

JUMO GmbH & Co. KG

Founded in 1947, JUMO GmbH & Co. KG is headquartered in Fulda, Germany. The company manufactures and supplies measurement, control, and automation technology products. The company offers temperature sensor elements, RTD temperature probes, thermocouples, electronic and electromechanical controllers, temperature transmitters, and monitoring products among others.

Alphasense

Founded in 1945, Alphasense is headquartered in Essex, United Kingdom. The Company develops, manufactures, and supplies high quality gas sensors to many of the world’s leading industrial OEMs. The company offer wide range of products which includes electrochemical sensors for oxygen and toxic gases, and infrared sensors for carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Founded in 1889, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Lubeck, Germany. The company develops equipment and solutions that are used in the fields of medical and safety technology. Additionally, the company develops, produces products, and system solutions, for personal protection, and gas detection technology. The company has around 14,603 employees worldwide.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Founded in 1953, Endress+Hauser Management AG is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland. The company manufacture and provides measurement instruments, services, and automation solutions for industrial process engineering. The company operated across the globe and has around 13,928 employees worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the global intelligent electrochemical sensors market with significant developments include Figaro Engineering Inc., Ahlborn, JUMO GmbH & Co. KG, Alphasense, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Endress+Hauser Management AG among others.

Intelligent Electrochemical Sensors Market – Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Intelligent Electrochemical Sensors in Oil and Gas Industry

One of the major driving factor for the growth of global intelligent electrochemical sensors market is increasing adoption of intelligent electrochemical sensors in oil and gas industry. In oil and gas the sensors are used in various applications such as detection of toxic gas, measuring the temperature, pressure measurement, and volume percent measurement among others. Intelligent electrochemical sensors are capable of measuring multiple processes. Additionally, they offer low detection limits, fast response, comprehensive self-diagnosis options, and optimized selectivity. Owing to these features intelligent electrochemical sensors are rapidly adopted in oil and gas industry and it the adoption rate of the sensor is anticipated to further rise to drive the market during forecast period.

Adoption of Intelligent Electrochemical Sensors in Healthcare Industry

In healthcare industry, intelligent electrochemical sensors are used in various applications such as in analysis of biological samples, forensic drugs analysis, and bacterial growth analysis among others. Moreover, the sensors are also used in chemical industry for analysis of various chemicals and its analysis. Owing to these factors, intelligent electrochemical sensors are being increasingly used in healthcare as well as chemical industry which is anticipated to be one of the key factors to drive the intelligent electrochemical sensors market in coming years.