Iron Steel Slag Market Key Players 2019-2026: Steel Authority of India Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Iron and Steel Slag at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Iron and Steel Slag market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Iron and Steel Slag during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Iron and Steel Slag market at the global and regional level.

View exclusive Global strategic Business report

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Iron and Steel Slag market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Iron and Steel Slag market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global Iron and Steel Slag market by segmenting it in terms of process, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Iron and Steel Slag in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual Foam segments in all the regions.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market: Competitive Analysis

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global Iron and Steel Slag market. Key players in the Iron and Steel Slag market include Steel Authority of India Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Edw. C. Levy CO., Stein, Inc., JFE Steel Corporation, Arcelor Mittal, TATA Steel, NLMK, Harsco Corporation, POSCO, TMS International, JSW Steel, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

To understand key trends, Download Free Sample Report

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market: Drivers

The market for Iron and Steel Slag is primarily driven by the expansion of the construction industry and stringent environmental emission control regulations. Demand for Iron and Steel Slag has been rising primarily due to the increase in demand for granulated or finely crushed slag, to obtain concrete upon mixture with Portland cement, in the construction industry. This concrete containing slag has numerous benefits, such as it increases the binding capacity of the cement, thus providing the necessary strength to hold large structures.

It is also successfully employed as an aggregate in the manufacture of asphalt. With the growth of the population the rise for the construction industry is also increasing. Construction can be residential as well as non-residential. Rise in demand for slag as an aggregate will depend on the overall construction spending on construction activities and on the success of the efforts by the industry to promote slag as a sustainable construction material. Growing population coupled with increasing numbers of nuclear families in Asia Pacific is encouraging growth of the construction industry in the region.

The report provides the estimated market size of Iron and Steel Slag for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of Iron and Steel Slag has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key process, foam, application and regional segments of Iron and Steel Slag market. Market size and forecast for each major process, and application have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ process literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, World steel association, Euro Slag, Nippon Steel Association, Factiva, etc.

Get a PDF Brochure Detailing about the current size & value of the market with all other necessary information

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.