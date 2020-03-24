Jojoba Oil Market Analysis with Trends, Challenges, Regional Study and Growth Drivers Analysis 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Jojoba Oil Market 2019 Industry Size, Segmentation, Trends, Growth, Key Companies and Forecast by 2025”.

Jojoba oil (pronounced ho-HO-ba) is the liquid produced in the seed of the Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) plant, a shrub, which is native to southern Arizona, southern California, and northwestern Mexico. The oil makes up approximately 50% of the jojoba seed by weight. The terms “jojoba oil” and “jojoba wax” are often used interchangeably because the wax visually appears to be a mobile oil, but as a wax it is composed almost entirely (~97%) of mono-esters of long-chain fatty acids and alcohols, accompanied by only a tiny fraction of triglyceride esters.

At present, the production of Jojoba Oil focused in USA and Mexico areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with Jojoba trees. Canada gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.

Currently, it is in USA and Mexico, the output area is far greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 70 percent of North America exports.

Currently, the production of Jojoba Oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now Jojoba application growth has been concentrated in industry and the energy sector, in the food industry demand is relatively stable.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Desert Whale

Purcell Jojoba

Eco Oil Argentina

La Ronna Jojoba

Jojoba Israel

Provital Group

Jojoba Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Unrefined

Refined

Jojoba Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Cosmetics

Diet

Medical Use

Jojoba Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Jojoba Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Jojoba Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Jojoba Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

