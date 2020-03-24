Lentil Flour Market 2019-2025 Witnessing Enormous Growth and Booming Worldwide

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Lentil Flour Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2019 – 2025 | Martinorossi SpA, Molino Rossetto, Pure Living Organic”.

The lentil (Lens culinaris) is an edible pulse and historically were a major part of the diet of ancient Iranians, who consumed lentils in the form of a stew poured over rice. Lentil is a bushy annual plant known for its lens-shaped seeds which is found in different colors such as green, brown and red. It is a dietary staple throughout regions of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

As a food crop, the majority of world production is concentrated in countries such as Canada, India and Australia. As a flour, many staple preparations which use lentil flour as a mixture for bread and snack preparation can be commonly found in the same areas. Lentils are also an excellent source of vitamin and provide fibre, potassium, vitamins, and iron. Lentil contains no cholesterol and is virtually devoid of fat making it a perfect choice for a healthy diet and due to its health benefits a consumer driver demand for lentil flour is well observed in the regions of Europe.

Organic trends have widely picked up and have been on an exponential growth with more and more consumers demanding organic food and bakery and baby food manufacturers have introduced product catering to this demand. A positive market growth for organic cereals and its products is highly likely. Considering this organic trend lentil flour is segmented on the basis of source as organic lentil flour and conventional lentil flour.

On the basis of end use, lentil flour is segmented as; infant food, bakery & snacks, and others. The bakery segment is one of the most attractive markets for lentil flour considering a large fraction is utilized in flour premixes to create a healthy flour product.

Europe and North America are projected to be rapid growing markets for baked products. Increasing disposable income and concerns about flour-based products consumption are driving the growth of the market. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is an emerging market owing to population growth and growing per capita consumption of bakery products. Thus, increasing demand for baked products is expected to increase in the coming years, which is likely to increase demand for flours including lentil in different regions.

The global Lentil Flour market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lentil Flour volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lentil Flour market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Archer Daniels Midland

Ingredion Incorporated

AGT Food and Ingredient

Martinorossi SpA

Molino Rossetto

Pure Living Organic

Blue Mountain Organics

Healthy Food Ingredients

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Lentil Flour

Conventional Lentil Flour

Segment by Application

Infant Food

Bakery & Snacks

Other

