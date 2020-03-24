Lightning Protection Products Market: Key Business Opportunities Along With Potential Challenges, 2016 – 2026

Lightning is one of the natural most destructive and powerful phenomena that causes major problems to various industries such as buildings destruction, and damage critical electronic systems. In order to serve these issues companies are developing novel lightning protection products to serve consumer needs. Lightning protection products delivers complete protection against lightning risk, safeguard critical equipment along with transient overvoltage protection with an effective, low resistance route from lightning protection system to earth.

The function of lightning protection products is to intercept, conduct, and disperse of lightning strike safely to earth surface and without such products building structure, electrical systems are all at high risk. Lightning protection products can prevent from lost or destroyed data, repair work mainly costly for remote or unmanned installations, equipment damage, loss of essential services, and fire & electric shock hazards. The main components of lightning protection systems are rods, cables, and air terminals which work together to carry immense current away from the structure, prevents from fire, and most appliance damage.

Lightning Protection Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

Lightning protection products market are witnessing maximum growth owing to growing concern of damage to building materials & appliances through direct lightning strikes, expanding number of smart homes through advance technology, provides protection against high voltage spike and current generated through lightning, and increase in demand for customized products.

Moreover, growing adoption of lightning protection products among various end user such as water treatment, nuclear power plants, utilities, warehouses, airports, military, residential area, and healthcare along with developing telecommunication facilities and rising pressure from regulatory bodies to protect commercial facilities such as schools, office, healthcare facilities, and many more are some of the factors that can boost the demand for lightning protection products over the forecast period. However, any product defect, stringent government regulations across different regions, and rising industrial standards may hamper the growth of lightning protection products market in near future.