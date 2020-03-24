Machine Safety Market Analysis, Future Plans, Technological Advancement, Target Audience, Growth Prospects, Application, Solutions, Developments Status, Technology, Segmentation, Trends, Business Opportunities 2018-2023

Market Highlights

Today we live in a world of automation where most of the manual work is getting automated i.e., industrial automation, and business automation. A number of machines are deployed to make the automation process work systematically. Machines have moving and rotating equipment such as rotating gears, chains, sprockets, belts, and pulleys. Sometimes, these parts can pose grave hazards and cause damage to the machines as well as the workers around. To safeguard the machines as well as workers in an industrial setting, machine safety is implemented in organizations.

Accidents at workplace can often be fatal and result in loss of work hours which can hamper the overall production, therefore, the awareness of safety and health among employees is imperative. In this regard, the Government has introduced mandatory safety standards which are driving the growth of machine safety market as all organizations have to implement these regulations and deploy safety system for safeguarding their environment.

The implementation of machine safety systems in these assembly lines act as a shield, covering the hazardous areas of a machine which is used to prevent any damage to the human body. The increasing adoption and improvements in safety devices such as safety curtains with the integration of light and digital indicators, along with the development of Industrial Revolution 4.0 can be seen as a potential growth opportunity of this market. However, the added cost associated with machine safety technology, and few instances of system failure in protecting machines and workers, is hampering the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future, the global machine safety market is segmented on the basis of component, implementation, application, and industry.

On the basis of component, the machine safety market is segmented into presence-sensing safety sensors, programmable safety systems, safety controllers/ modules/relays, emergency stop devices, safety interlock switches, and two-hand safety controls. Presence-sensing safety sensors is a leading segment in this market as there has been a rise in the requirement for protecting production units and machines. Programmable safety systems play a vital role to ensure the safety of operators and machines.

On the basis of implementation, the market is segmented into individual components and embedded components. Embedded components are driving this market as they help to achieve and implement various industry standards. These components provide benefits to applications and people as embedded components control and monitor situations and prevent them from happening.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into assembly, robotics, material handling, packaging, metalworking, and others. Assembly and robotics application is expected to dominate the market and hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period as typical automation processes have various aspects namely controlling, positioning, limitation, and movement that requires maximum security.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, aerospace, food & beverages, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, automotive, and others. The automotive industry is expected to be the leading segment in the machine safety market during the forecast period due to increasing population resulting in an increased demand for automobiles, which is driving the growth of the machine safety market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of machine safety market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Europe is predicted to dominate this market during the forecast period with the highest market share as it is a leading player in automation. Machinery Directive 2006/45/EU is the legislation governing the machine safety requirements in Europe. It benefits harmonization with a combination of safety and health requirements. This is a mandatory directive, which ensures the protection of machines and workers in various organizations. North America is the second largest market with the presence of prominent players like Rockwell (US), Honeywell (US), and Banner Engineering (US), active in the machine safety market. Asia Pacific is also predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the developing economies like China, Japan, and India owing to advances in technology that are easily adaptable.

Key Players:

Prominent Key Players in the machine safety market include Rockwell (US), Honeywell (US), SICK (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Pilz (Germany), Keyence (Japan), Banner Engineering (US), Omron (Japan), and IDEC Corporation (Japan)

Other global players in this market are Pepperl + Fuchs (Germany), Phoenix Contact (Germany), Euchner (Germany), and Datalogic (Italy).

