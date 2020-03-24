Machine Stretch Wrap Films Market: Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast upto 2026

Stretch films are highly stretchable packaging films that are mainly used to unitize products on a pallet. Machine stretch wrap films are applied with a machine, due to which they are considered more efficient and faster as compared to hand stretch wrap films. Machine stretch wrap films are available in a variety of materials such as Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), and Polypropylene (PP). Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) is the most preferred material for the manufacturing of machine stretch wrap films, followed by PP. Machine stretch wrap films offer superior load containment at a relatively lower cost. Cast machine stretch wrap films are used where greater clarity and tear resistance is desired, while blown machine stretch wrap films are employed where puncture resistance needs to be high.

Machine Stretch Wrap Films Market: Dynamics

The healthy expansion of the packaging industry, along with need for bundling and protection during warehousing and distribution, has intensified the demand for machine stretch wrap films globally. Machine stretch wrap films also find applications in various end-use industries such as consumer goods, the electrical & electronics industry, the wrapping of mulch in the agricultural industry, etc.

The sizeable growth opportunities exhibited by these industries are expected to contribute to the growth of the machine stretch wrap films market. Moreover, the presence of a large number of regional as well as international manufacturers in the market, coupled with the increasing penetration of the stretch film-based packaging, is expected to fuel the demand for machine stretch wrap films during the forecast period. The usage of machine stretch wrap films aids in reducing labor costs as the handling of bundled packaging is relatively easier. Moreover, protection against pilferage can be assured by the usage of these films. These characteristics make machine stretch wrap films a preferred alternative for pallet unitization applications, which is expected to boost the demand for machine stretch wrap films.

Machine Stretch Wrap Films Market: Key Developments

Scientex Berhad, one of the key manufacturers of machine stretch wrap films, has expanded its stretch film production site in Arizona, U.S.A., in 2017

Paragon Films has introduced Cold Force machine films, which deliver puncture-resistant & high-performance stretch films

Machine Stretch Wrap Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the machine stretch wrap films market has been segmented as manufacturing process, material type, and end use.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global machine stretch wrap films has been segmented as follows:

Cast machine stretch wrap films

Blown machine stretch wrap films

On the basis of material type, the global machine stretch wrap films has been segmented as follows:

Polyethylene (PE) HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

On the basis of end use, the global machine stretch wrap films has been segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Packaging

Electrical & Electronics Packaging

Others (Textile etc.)

Machine Stretch Wrap Films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global machine stretch wrap films market has been segmented into seven key regions, which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Stringent regulations against the usage of single-use plastics have been imposed by regulatory bodies in several countries of Europe. This is expected to hamper the growth of the machine stretch wrap films market in the region. In 2018, several states in India banned the usage of polyethylene below fifty microns to reduce the pollution that occurs due to the burning of the same, which releases harmful chemicals that adversely affect the environment. Yet, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities for the machine stretch wrap films market during the forecast period.

Machine Stretch Wrap Films Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the machine stretch wrap films are Millwood, Inc., Paragon Films Inc., Berry Global Inc., Muller LCS, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., POLIFILM GmbH, Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Scientex Berhad, AEP Industries Inc., and Pacific Packaging Products, Inc. Several local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global machine stretch wrap films market during the forecast period.