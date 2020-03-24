Manganous Nitrate Market Global Forecasts upto 2017-2025

Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Snapshot

Manganous nitrate is a white crystalline solid and is denser than water. It is an aqueous mixture and if evaporated the solid residue poses a slight fire hazard. Manganous nitrate is an oxidizing agent and may cause spontaneous combustion of combustible materials.

Manganous nitrate is an inorganic mixture of which tetrahydrate is the most common. Monohydrates and hexahydrates as well as anhydrous compounds of manganous nitrate are also available. Compounds of manganous nitrate are useful precursors to oxides of manganese.

Manganous nitrate can be obtained if manganese carbonate is dissolved in dilute nitric acid. It can also be obtained using nitrogen dioxide and manganese dioxide. Manganous nitrate decomposes to form manganese dioxide and nitrogen dioxide on exposure to heat. On further exposure to heat, manganese dioxide loses oxygen to form manganese manganate.

Inhalation of sprays, mists, or vapors containing manganous nitrate may irritate the throat, nose, and lungs. It may irritate eyes, skin, and mucous membranes and may be toxic if ingested. Prolonged and/or repeated exposure with this manganous nitrate may cause irritation/dermatitis.

Manganous nitrate solution is categorized as a corrosive oxidizing material. The spillage of manganous nitrate solution must be contained as it is a hazardous oxidizing liquid. This requires construction of secondary containment around tanks so as to contain leaks.

Manganous nitrate can be used to correct manganese deficiencies in plants. It is compatible with several liquid fertilizers, pesticides, micronutrients, and water. It combines easily with calcium nitrate, calcium chloride, ammonium nitrate, copper nitrate, magnesium nitrate, and zinc nitrate.

Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Overview

Manganous nitrate is a colorless, hygroscopic solid with acidic odor. It is used for the manufacture manganese dioxide and as a colorant for ceramics and porcelain. Manganese dioxide finds a large scope of application in fertilizers and animal foods. Manganese dioxide provides elemental manganese to plants and reduces the nitrate level in soil, owing to which it finds favorable applications in fertilizers and in plant growth agents. Manganous nitrate also finds favor as a coloring agent for ceramics and porcelain to enhance their aesthetics.

Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Top Trends and Growth Proponents

The food requirements swiftly rising in tandem with the global population has necessitated the increase in per hectare yield of crops. The application of manganese dioxide in fertilizers for the provision of elemental manganese to plants has thus become the primary driver for the global manganous nitrate market. Additionally, manganous nitrate is used in the manufacture of colored ceramics and porcelain, materials that are finding heavy demand in all regions due to their aesthetic appeal, reusability of ceramic cutlery, and the possibility of creating antimicrobial ceramic cutlery or even medical devices.

The use of manganese dioxide as a pigment in paints and textile dyes has been driving the growth of global manganous nitrate market through its sub-category chemical manganous dioxide. However, the use of manganous nitrate has recently been labeled as toxic and is also linked strongly to cause Parkinson’s syndrome, which is expected to hamper the growth of this market in the coming years. The growing disposable income among consumers in emerging economies from Asia Pacific is expected to open new avenues of opportunity for the manganous nitrate market.

Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Regional Segmentation

Manganous nitrate finds limited but favorable application in zinc carbon batteries. These batteries currently have a large market in Asia Pacific. The proliferating electronics industry in this region has been a large consumer of zinc carbon batteries manufactured from manganous nitrate. Moreover, manganese fertilizers are used extensively in this region owing to vast expanses of arable land. Asia Pacific is therefore expected to be a key region for the manufacturers of manganous nitrate now as well as for the foreseeable future.

Latin America holds several agro-based companies that use manganous nitrate for the production of manganese dioxide on a large scale. Additionally, the growing building and construction industry in Latin America is steadily becoming a key consumer of manganous nitrate for the manufacturing of aesthetic wall tiles. Manganese dioxide is also used as a dietary supplement in animal feed. Agrarian economies such as China, India, and Latin America are large markets for manganese dioxide which is anticipated to fuel the market of manganous nitrate and this trend is expected to continue within the forecast period.

Global Manganous Nitrate Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading manufacturers of manganous nitrate to date, have included Tractus Co. Ltd, Shengda Union Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Syngenta, Merck Millipore, J and K Scientific, Hengyang KT Chemical Co., Dalian Haokang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Conier Chem, Apollo Scientific Ltd, and Alfa Aesar.

