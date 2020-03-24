Market Research On UK Living Room Furniture Market 2019 And Analysis To 2024

Living Room Market includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also covers types, enterprises and applications. To start with, analytical view to complete information of Living Room market. It offers market view by regions with countries, development in Living Room industry, opportunity with challenges, sales strategies, growth strategies and revenue analysis to include price.

The “UK Living Room Furniture 2019”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the living room furniture market (including forecasts up to 2024), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on upholstery, living room storage and other living room furniture. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK living room furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

– Living room furniture is set to recover in 2019 after a tough 2018, when weak consumer confidence and spending power discouraged shoppers from making big ticket purchases, especially within upholstery.

– Previous declines in upholstery were counterbalanced to an extent by growth within other living room furniture, especially storage as shoppers aimed to make their homes more organised, with it being cited as the third largest purchase motivator.

– Among the retailers, IKEA and Sofology have been the main winners with the latter benefitting from its increased buying scale since being acquired by DFS.

– The winners over the next five years will be the retailers which better integrate online with its physical stores as the customer decision journey becomes increasingly multichannel.

– Discover how the customer purchasing journey for living room furniture has evolved and what steps need to be taken for retailers to capitalise on these changes.

– Identify areas where the leading living room furniture specialists are struggling

– Detect what areas have become more important to living room furniture shoppers and what encourages them to purchase in the first place.

