Mascara Market Share, Industry Sales, Impressive Growth, Global Analysis, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023

The Global Market for mascara have witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 10,306.16 million by 2023. Developing economy and consumers’ adoption of modern lifestyle and beauty trends are likely to drive the Mascara Market share in the countries of the developed regions. Increasing disposable income and consumers’ inclination to cope up with the social dynamics also likely to have a positive impact on its market growth.

Based on the product-type, lengthening is expected to witness the highest growth rate (~6.93%) on a global level. Volumizing mascara will hold a significant share and will also witness a steady growth during the given forecast period. Curling mascara is likely to experience a moderate growth and is estimated to hold a market share of more than 15% during the given period.

Market Segmentation–

Global Mascara is segmented by Product-Type, Category, Distribution Channels and Regions.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in mascara are

LOréal SA (France)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France)

Coty, Inc, (U.S.)

Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan)

Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)

Key players are focused majorly on acquisition of small players to expand their business and penetrate the global mascara market. The strategy of acquisition is found to account for more than 50% of the overall strategy share followed by the key players from last few years. New products launch is also one of the key strategies followed by acquisition. New product launch will help in capturing the attention of mass consumers towards the product line thereby further contributing to increasing revenue. New product launch is evaluated to be contributing to more than 20% of strategy share and is facilitating the companies to penetrate the potential market across globe.

Market Synopsis

Mascara enhance the volume of eyelashes and makes the eyes look more prominent and voluminous. Mascara constitutes a major portion of the eye makeup and has a high sale based on increasing population of women inclining towards the adoption of the unique fashion trends. Three major forms of mascara include liquid, cake, and cream out of which liquid and cake form are more popular amongst the consumers. Based on the changing trends and product improvisations, mascara market share in the eye cosmetics market has increased. Based on the current trend, voluminizing mascara, water-proof mascara, and lengthening are found to have higher demand than the other varieties.

By Downstream Analysis

By 2023, Volumizing mascara will reach a market value of more than USD 4,000 Million on a global level. Potential applications of Volumizing mascara as a basic cosmetic predicated to have a positive impact on its market share growth. Based on the category, regular mascara is projected to hold the lion’s share of overall global mascara category owing to the high demand for every day-use eye cosmetic products.

Store-based distribution channel for the sale of mascara is likely to experience growth through supermarkets/hypermarkets and specialty stores. Store based retail of mascara is evaluated to hold a share of more than 50% during the forecast period. Moreover, the sale of mascara through non-store based channel (e-commerce) is likely to experience a surge and is estimated to have the highest growth at a rate of 6.85% during the same period owning to the technological strides and readily adoption by the consumers.

Regional Analysis

Among the regions, Europe will continue to dominate the mascara market with more than 30% of the market share and it is projected to reach more than USD 3,000 million at a CAGR of 6.61% by 2023. Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate (~7.01%) during the forecast period 2017-2023. Growing popularity of mascara owing to their potential applications as a key eye cosmetic is supporting their market growth on the global level. Developing economy and increasing disposable income have been playing a key role in the mascara growth from the last few years.

