Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Forecast 2018–2026 Made Available By Top Research Firm

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Snapshot

Medical imaging phantoms are utilized as an alternative of human tissue. These help in providing more productive, qualitative, and reliable results of medical imaging systems. Calibration done utilizing are traceable and based on international and national standards.

The global medical imaging phantoms market is prognosticated to project a moderate CAGR of 3.6% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the medical imaging phantoms market was valued around worth of US$ 131.2 Mn. This figure is likely to reach around US$ 180.0 Mn by the end of 2026.

The global medical imaging phantoms market is classified on the basis of end-user, device type, and geographical region. Based on device type, the market is segmented as X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms, CT phantoms, ultrasound phantoms, nuclear imaging phantoms, MRI phantoms, and so on. Use of diagnostic radiology is helping in more precise diagnosis of brain injury, cancers, other ailments, and medical implants. Medical imaging helps in CT scanning and MRIs for detecting such severe diseases. Medical imaging gadgets scan phantoms that work in place of cadaver or living subject. Scanning of phantoms decreases the scope for patient being exposed to high radiations. This is as it stimulates rupture of DNA and cellular structure. It even contributes in reduced cases of misdiagnosis of ailments, and surging the general diagnostic efficiency of the medical imaging gadgets.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Help Strengthen Efficiency of Several Imaging Devices

The medical imaging phantoms are used widely to improve efficiency of several medical imaging gadgets. This help medical experts and practitioners to detect, interpret, analyze, evaluate, and generate quality information required for medical treatment and opinions. These are some of the factors boosting the growth of medical imaging phantoms market in the span of forthcoming years. Based on end-user, the medical imaging phantoms market is segregated into medical device companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic & reference laboratories. The medical device firms segment is anticipated to lead the market in the coming years.

Rising Importance of Early Diagnosis to Make North America Lead Market

Based on geography, the global medical imaging phantoms market is divided as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America region led the overall market, back in 2017. The lead is foreseen to continue in the forecast period as well, owing to rising adoption of advanced technologies all over the end-use segments. Besides, rising investment in R&D activities, increasing emphasis on early diagnosis, and focus on a few best biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms and educational centers in the region are foreseen to bolster the medical imaging phantoms market in the region. The Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific region likely to gain more market share in the forthcoming years. Growth in Asia Pacific is credited to increasing cases of chronic diseases and rising awareness are expected to gain market share within the forecast period. Increasing disposable income among the people as well contributes in the development of the Asia Pacific market.

A large number of private players dominates the global medical imaging phantoms market. These players include Gold Standard Phantoms, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Dielectric Corporation, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Leeds Test Objects Ltd, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc. (CIRS, A Castleray), Carville Limited, and Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

