Medical Plastics Market: Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2022

The global market for medical plastics reached nearly 12.8 billion pounds in 2016. This market is estimated to reach 18.3 billion pounds in 2022 from 13.6 billion pounds in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for 2017-2022.

Report Includes

– 68 data tables and 39 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for medical plastics

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Information on new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines

– A look at key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices

– Examination of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Evaluation of the environmental regulatory impacts on the market

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including: Allergan, Apex Medical Technologies, Baxter Inc., Becton Dickinson, Dunn Industries, Filtertek, GW Plastics, Harmac Medical

Order A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1473461

Report Scope

This report will initially cover the medical device industry, itself, and industry and market information will be updated, and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key resins used to make these devices.

The ever-changing face of the medical device industry; new types of medical devices legislative, regulatory and environmental issues; new products and technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques and impact on polymer selection; polymer usage in medical devices; status of PVC; and medical plastic’s product lines and trade-named products along with the recent introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printing are some of the topics that are covered.

As mentioned above, medical packaging applications per se are not covered in this report. However, several types of medical devices, such as syringes, trays, tubing and kits, that are widely considered to be an integral part of the medical packaging market are covered in the report.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/