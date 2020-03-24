Metallic Biocides Market Gross Margin, Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players |AkzoNobel, Ashland, Baker Hughes

Metallic Biocides Market: Product Introduction

Biocides are active chemical or biological compounds that are used to control the growth of harmful organisms, such as bacteria and fungi, or to kill them. Metallic biocides protect polymer dispersions from microbial contamination, which results in overall protection of the final formulation from microbial spoilage.

Metallic biocides are likely to witness substantial demand for use in dynamic systems, such as metalworking fluids, textiles, leather, and pesticides, wherein the parameters of temperature, pH, and ingredient compatibility are crucial.

Key Drivers and Restrains of Metallic Biocides Market

Demand for metallic biocides has been increasing due to rise in the consumption of these biocides in the paints & coatings industry. Additionally, extensive usage of metallic biocides in Asia Pacific led by growth of construction activities is fueling the paints & coatings industry in the region, thereby propelling the metallic biocides market in the region.

As per the recent statistics presented by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), by 2050, the urban areas would constitute about 70% of the global population. Such high rate of urbanization is expected to drive various industries including paints & coatings, oil & gas, and water treatment. This, in turn, would drive the market for metallic biocides during the forecast period.

Availability of substitutes for metallic biocides and regulatory restrictions over certain metallic biocides may hamper the market for metallic biocides

Significant demand for metallic biocides is expected to come from the global wood industry during the forecast period. Wood is susceptible to deterioration by attacks from insects, fungi, and marine boring animals. Several losses associated with wood deterioration can be prevented by using biocides as agents creating unsuitable conditions for microbial growth, which increases timber durability leading to forest conservation.

Silver-based Biocides to be an Expanding Product Segment

In terms of product, the global metallic biocides market can be classified into silver, copper & alloys, zinc, and others. In terms of volume, the silver segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to non-toxic, eco-friendly, sustainable, and flammable properties of silver. Furthermore, silver biocide possesses high thermal stability and effectiveness. This is driving the demand for silver biocide in textile and medical applications.

Demand for metallic biocides is significantly rising in the medical segment due to high effectiveness of silver nanoparticles in infections on surfaces of bone implants. Furthermore, silver- and copper-based biocides are largely used in numerous medical applications such as wound dressings, medical textiles, medical device coatings, and sterilizers.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global metallic biocides market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global metallic biocides market include: