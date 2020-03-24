Motor Neuron Diseases Treatment Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2023

Cells of the body responsible for voluntary activity such as walking, speaking, and swallowing are known as motor neurons. Group of disorders that affect particularly to motor neurons are referred as motor neuron disorders (MND). Motor neuron disorders are progressive in nature that destroys motor neurons and eventually leads to death. Common causes of motor neuron diseases (MND) include, sensitivity to glutamate, presence of aggregates in motor neurons, toxic waste, abnormal mitochondria, lack of nutrients and family history of motor neuron diseases.

Symptoms of motor neuron diseases vary based on the stage of the progression of the disease. Common symptoms are classified as follows:

Initial stage symptoms Weakened grip, shoulder, and foot Dysarthria, dysphagia

Advanced stage symptoms Muscle weakness Muscle spasms Excessive yawning Mood swings Breathing difficulties Others

End stage symptoms Shortness of breath Paralysis



Due to lack of motor neuron disease specific treatment, present cases of motor neuron diseases are treated based on the above mentioned symptoms. Riluzole is the only medication available in the market that has shown significant effects on lowering the progression of motor neuron diseases in clinical trials. There is no diagnostic test available for motor neuron diseases (MND). In most of the cases, diagnosis of motor neuron disease is done by physicians and neurologists based on the presence of symptoms. However, to rule out the possibility of presence of other medical conditions, many tests such as complete blood count (CBC), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), muscle biopsy, electromyography (EMG), and lumbar puncture are performed.

Rising incidences of chronic diseases globally, rapidly developing medical science and rising awareness about motor neuron diseases are some of the factors that are driving the global motor neuron diseases market towards growth. While on the other hand, lack of disease specific treatment and lack of diagnostic tests are some of the major factors that are restraining the growth of the global motor neuron disease treatment market.

Geographically, the global motor neuron disease treatment market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is dominating the global motor neuron disease treatment market. Europe is the second largest market in the global motor neuron disease (MND) treatment market. Availability of well structured regulatory framework, highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare spending and availability of reimbursement coverage are some of the factors that are fuelling the growth of the motor neuron disease treatment market in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to show faster growth rate in the global motor neuron disease treatment market.

Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, government support to boost healthcare industry in the Asian countries on the ground of rapidly growing medical tourism industry in this region are some of the factors that are expected to augment the growth of motor neuron disease treatment market in this region. India, Japan and China are the most attractive markets for motor neuron disease treatment market owing to rapidly growing medical tourism industry in these countries. Mexico, Argentina and Brazil are the countries in the Rest of the World (RoW) region that are expected to show faster growth rate in motor neuron disease treatment market than African countries in this region.

