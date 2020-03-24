New reports show next-level growth for Synthetic Agricultural Surfactants Market

Synthetic Agricultural Surfactants Market: agrochemical formulations

Adoption of modern agricultural practices and advanced technologies such as “agriculture 4.0,” a kind of precision farming, is expected to be a major driver of the global synthetic agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period

Rise in concerns about food security across the globe is another factor anticipated to drive the global synthetic agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period

Synthetic agriculture surfactants are additives used in agrochemical formulations to improve the effectiveness of agricultural pesticides. These surfactants decrease the surface tension of water in spray solution of pesticides, thereby improving its wettability, spreading ability, retention, and penetration on the leaf surface.

Surfactants lower the required quantity of pesticides, as less active compounds are needed during foliar uptake. This decreases the overall cost and pollution. This surfactants are applied to crops through pesticide formulations such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, foliar nutrients, and plant growth regulators in order to provide effective crop protection.

Key Drivers of Synthetic Agricultural Surfactants Market

The global synthetic agricultural surfactants market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for agrochemicals and high adoption of precision farming and protected cultivation

Synthetic agricultural surfactants are mainly derived from the chemical synthesis of petroleum or petroleum-based products. Currently, most surfactants available in the market are synthesized from petroleum-based feedstock such as ethylene, benzene, kerosene, and n-paraffins.

The non-ionic segment occupied major share of the market in 2018, as most synthetic agricultural surfactants are non-ionic and are used for general wetting and spreading. These surfactants are good dispersing agents, stable in cold water, and less toxic to plants and animals.

Herbicide Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The herbicides segment accounted for significant share of the synthetic agricultural surfactants market in 2018. Synthetic agricultural surfactants are primarily used with water-based herbicide spray solutions, as they accentuate the emulsifying, dispersing, spreading, wetting, or other surface modifying properties of liquids.

Surfactants are almost always present in herbicide treatment solutions with the aim to improve spray droplet retention on and penetration of active ingredients into plant foliage. Herbicides are largely used during the production of cereals and grains. Surfactants are used in herbicide treatment solutions for cereals and grains to improve spray droplet retention and penetration of active ingredients into the plant foliage.

Rise in Concerns regarding High Consumption of Pesticides Likely to Hamper Market

Economic burden owing to the high consumption of pesticides to increase product yield is likely to boost the global synthetic agricultural surfactants market, which reduces the amount of agrochemical to be used by increasing its retention, penetration and spreading ability.

Genetically modified seeds ensure increase in yield with reduction in the usage of agrochemicals and pesticides. This is expected to be hamper the synthetic agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in emphasis on sustainable farming is adversely affecting the usage of agrochemicals. This is likely to prove a threat to the market during the forecast period.

Key Players in Market

