Nuts and Seeds Industry: Opportunities Abound with Remarkable Adoption of in F&B ll Blue Diamond Growers Inc, and McCormick

From a statistical perspective, experts peg the global nuts and seeds market to gain revenue worth US$1,279.44 bn by 2021. This is a decent growth considering an initial revenue valuation of US$1,157.72 bn registered by the market in 2015. This growth is prophesized to occur at a splendid CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period ranging from 2015 to 2021.

On the basis of product or item, the global nuts market is segmented into cashew nuts, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, and macadamia. Of these, the demand for cashew nuts has been rising at a stellar pace due to the use of these nuts across confectioneries and restaurants. Moreover, several homemade dishes are also garnished with cashew nuts, and this has in turn propelled demand for cashews.

The demand within the global nuts and seeds market has been rising on account of the ever-expanding food and beverages industry. The use of nuts and seeds is not restricted to the food sector, and a variety of other products are also manufactured by blending seeds, nuts, and fruits. Hence, there is no contention about the fact that the global market for nuts and seeds would expand at a starry rate. Nuts are used across confectionery products to add taste and flavour to the item, and this factor has majorly propelled market demand. Moreover, the availability of various types of seeds that are used for germination of saplings has also created commendable market demand. Special oils are manufactured with the help of high-quality seeds which has also propelled market demand. There is a high possibility of new and unexplored growth avenues emerging in the global market for nuts and seeds. The preparation of several cuisines including Indian, Thai, and Greek requires nuts and seeds in adequate amounts. Hence, the global market for nuts and seeds is expected to expand at a boisterous pace in the years to come.

Increasing Awareness Regarding Healthy Food Consumption Fuels Progress

A rising awareness regarding nutritional content of different types of nuts and seeds is primarily driving growth in the global nuts and seeds market. Such health awareness mainly exists due to a surge in the number of fitness enthusiasts, mainly in urbanized and developed regions. Moreover, with rising disposable incomes, many people can now afford to buy quality nut and seed products. Moreover, with rapid advancements occurring in genetic modification of crops, the quality of seeds produced is improving in recent times. This has led to an increasing lucrative aspect of the seeds and nuts sold commercially, thereby providing a notable impetus to the market’s expansion. Lastly, with rising global population, the demand for various food products wherein nuts and seeds are used is driving growth in the global nuts and seeds market.

The global nuts and seeds market depicts the presence of an intensely competitive vendor landscape, notes Transparency Market Research on the basis of a newly published report. Such an intense competition mainly exists thanks to numerous players working in the sector, coupled with low entry barriers.

Most players are attempting to improve their product quality, enhancing the taste factor, and facilitate an increase in the nutritional content of their products. Manufacturers are also focusing on bringing forth innovative flavors to their products, in order to appear more lucrative to their customers. Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Bayer Crop Science A.G., Diamond Foods Incorporated, Syngenta A.G., Richardson International, and McCormick and Company Inc., are players operating in the global nuts and seeds market.

Harmful Side Effects Stunt Growth in Nuts and Seeds Market

However, excessive consumption of nuts and seeds may cause harmful effects on health. This acts as a key factor restraining growth in the global nuts and seeds market. Some of the conditions caused by excessive consumption of nuts and seeds are bowel disorders, weight gain, and diarrhea, among many others. Several unreliable brands exist mainly on a local scale, which may not manufacture quality nuts and seeds. But, these may be available for costs less than those sold by renowned brands, thereby eating into the sales of the latter. This is a key factor restraining the global nuts and seeds market. Nonetheless, many companies are soon expected to expand their geographical reach as well as regulate production costs, thereby offsetting most restraints affecting the market.

