Oral Care Products Market Latest Industry Trends, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2016 – 2024

Global Oral Care Products Market: Overview

Oral care domain includes a wide range of treatment and products that are designed to enhance oral hygiene and deliver dental care. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene is causing a shift from traditional products to innovative appliances, formulations, and implements. The increasing consciousness regarding maintaining an aesthetically pleasing smile, oral health, and fresh breath, particularly among consumers in urban areas, is stimulating the growth of the global oral care products market. Over the past few years, the market has witnessed tremendous technological breakthroughs, which have resulted in the launch of innovative and high-performance products. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well.

The research report is an in-depth analysis of the various critical parameters of the global oral care products market. These parameters include market dynamics, product type, geographical segmentation, and competitive landscape. The report profiles prominent players in the market along with their market shares, revenue generation, latest developments, business strategies, and contact information. It performs a SWOT analysis that reveals the potential growth trajectory of each key player in the market.

Global Oral Care Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing consumer spending power is translating into the greater uptake of advanced oral care products. The rapidly growing geriatric population is also leading to the higher demand for oral care products as aged people are more susceptible to dental problems. Moreover, the rising prevalence of caries and periodontal diseases is fuelling the market. Furthermore, the growing dental tourism and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are augmenting the market.

On the other hand, the high cost of oral care products is limiting their widespread adoption. This is further compounded by the lack of reimbursement policies for dental care in several countries. However, consumers in emerging countries are trading up to products such as automated toothbrushes and vibrators, which in turn is unfolding significant growth opportunities for the market.

Global Oral Care Products Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key regional markets meticulously examined in the report are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe, collectively, account for a large share in the market. The growth of these regions is fuelled by the growing geriatric population and increasing demand for advanced dental procedures. Rising government expenditure on oral healthcare is also backing the growth of these regions. In Europe, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, the booming trend of premiumisation, and the high penetration rate of dental implants are providing a fillip to the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of dental diseases, continuous technological advancements, and growing medical tourism in countries such as China, India, and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the region. The market in the region is also benefitting from the increasing disposable incomes, which is resulting in increased expenditure on oral healthcare.

Global Oral Care Products Market: Competitive Landscape

With the increasing consumer scrutiny for credibility and function, players in the global oral care products market are focusing towards new and innovative product development. The majority of players are putting notable efforts in expanding their product portfolio, which in turn is also exposing them to high pricing pressure. Some of the key players operating in the global oral care products market are Colgate–Palmolive, Church & Dwight, Dr. Fresh Inc., Dentaid, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline, Jordan AS, Johnson & Johnson, Lion Corp, Kao Corp, Oral-B Laboratories, Procter & Gamble, Unilever NV, and Sunstar.