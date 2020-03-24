Organic Rice Protein Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Rice is an essential staple food which is consumed in large quantities across several countries. Organic rice protein is derived from purely grown rice which has a high content of cystine and methionine. The rice is grown without toxins and allergens and it’s free from genetically modified organisms (GMO). This protein has amino acids and which is very essential for building of body tissues, body muscles and immune system among others. Organic rice protein is a supplement of amino acids and this is not produced in the body and its need to be consumed via dietary supplements. Among various types of amino acids such as leucine, glutamic acid, aspartic acid and arginine these are the high content of organic rice protein. Extraction methods for organic rice protein include low -temperature extraction and hexane-free extraction.

Organic rice protein is a key dietary source and most importantly this protein is made without the use of preservatives and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB). The organic rice protein market is mainly driven by the high demand in athletes and sports persons. Organic rice protein is considered to be an appropriate alternative for whey and soy proteins and this factor is a key driver for the growth of the organic rice protein market at the global level. In addition, rising preference towards healthy food items on account of dealing with several health issues has shown a positive impact on the growth of the organic rice protein market.

North America is showing a significant growth from 2017 to 2025 owing to the presence of key manufacturers in this region. Widespread presence of the application industries for organic rice protein is a key factor aiding in the growth of the market in North America. U.S. is the front runner for this market. Further, rising demand for natural food ingredients among the consumers, which is primarily attributed to the prevailing health issues, is expected to boost the demand for organic rice protein significantly in North America.

The global organic rice protein market is segmented on the basis of types, forms, by functions, and application. On the basis of different type of organic rice proteins, the market is segmented into rice protein concentrates, rice protein isolates and others. Based on forms, the market for organic rice protein is segmented into dry form and liquid form. In terms of function the market is segmented into emulsifying, texturing, gelling and foaming. based on application, the market for organic rice protein is segmented into sports and energy nutrition, bakery and confectionery, meat analogues and extenders, dairy alternatives and others.

In terms of region the market of organic rice protein is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America organic rice protein market is further segmented on the basis of country into the U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The organic rice protein market in Europe is led by countries such as U.K., Germany, France and Italy among others. India, China and Japan are the major countries covered under Asia Pacific, while Middle East and Africa covers countries such as U.A.E and South Africa among others. Latin America comprises of major countries of Brazil and Argentina among others.

The global organic rice protein market is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in the organic rice protein industry. Some of the key participants in the global organic rice protein industry include Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., Ricebran Technologies, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Top Health Ingredients, The Green Labs LLC, Ribus Inc., Golden Grain Group Limited, Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd. and Bioway Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd among others.