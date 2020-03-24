Orthostatic Hypotension Market Segments and Key Trends 2017-2025

Orthostatic hypotension is also called postural hypotension. It occurs when a patient’s blood pressure decreases while standing up or sitting down. Orthostatic hypotension can be defined as fall in systolic blood pressure by at least 20mm Hg or fall in diastolic blood pressure by at least 10mm Hg while standing up or lying down. Postural hypotension can make a person feel light headed, dizzy, and even faint. Orthostatic hypotension is caused due to various reasons such as dehydration, heart problems, endocrine problems, and nervous systems disorders. The person suffering from this disorder can be at risk of fainting, stroke, or cardiovascular diseases.

The global orthostatic hypotension market is expect to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Orthostatic hypotension is considered one of the common cardiovascular diseases, underlying neurodegenerative disorders. According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, prevalence of orthostatic hypotension is between 5% and 30%, globally. This is one key factor driving the global orthostatic hypotension market. Rise in geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyle such as alcoholism are attributed to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, prevalence of certain chronic diseases such as diabetes, medication such as antipsychotics, and relaxants that increase the risk of orthostatic hypotension are factors likely to propel the global market during the forecast period. Side effects of the treatment and lack of awareness among the people toward the disorder in developing countries are factors restraining the global orthostatic hypotension market.

The global orthostatic hypotension market can be segmented based on drug class, diagnostic test, end-user, and region. In terms of drug class, the global orthostatic hypotension market can be divided Fludrocortisone, midodrine, indomethacin, NSAIDs, oxilofrine, and others. Based on diagnostic test, the global market can be categorized into blood tests, stress tests, ECG, and others. In terms of end-user, the global orthostatic market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to register significant growth due to increase in number of hospitals and health care expenditure.

Geographically, the global orthostatic hypotension market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for the largest share. Increase in prevalence of obesity in young adults and children leading to orthostatic hypotension is one of the major factors driving the market in the region. Furthermore, advanced technology, rise in awareness among people toward diagnosis of the disorders, high health care expenditure, and availability of the drugs are some of the factors attributed to the growth of the orthostatic hypotension market in North America. Europe is also anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market. Factors attributed to the growth of the market in the region are increase in geriatric population and rise in health care expenditure. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register faster growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market due to rising geriatric population, adoption of health care solutions for better standard of life, rise in awareness about health, prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, and high investment in health care sector.

Key players in the global orthostatic hypotension market have adopted strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, cost effective and efficient drugs, and collaborative partnerships to gain leadership position. Major players operating in the global orthostatic hypotension market are H. Lundbeck A/S, Amgen, Inc., Shire plc, and Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

