Physiotherapy Services Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2016 – 2024

Physiotherapy Services Market: Overview

Physiotherapy also known as physical therapy is provided by physiotherapist to the patients suffering from disabilities and impairments of mobility. Physiotherapists are healthcare professionals who are efficient in diagnosis and treatment of aforementioned medical conditions. Physical therapy also involves an interaction between patient and physiotherapist in order to access and diagnose the potential movement in the patient. It also helps in setting certain goals for early and effective physiotherapy. Quality of life coupled with functional ability of various body organs are enhanced by availing physiotherapy.

Physiotherapy Services Market: Segmentation

Based on the mode of treatment, physiotherapy services market can be segmented as exercise, manual therapy, specialized treatments and others. Specific exercises are advised to patients for the ailment of their disabilities. Manual therapy includes massage, mobilization and manipulation. In massage, pressure in applied on soft tissues of the body, in order to increase blood circulation and relax muscles. In mobilization, slow motioned movement activities are performed on patient to mobilize muscles.

In manipulation, pressure is applied on joints with the help of specific machines or manually (via hands), enabling their movements. Specialized treatments include vestibular rehabilitation, wound care, pelvic health, oncology and decongestive lymphatic drainage. Vestibular rehabilitation is helpful to patients who have problems like vertigo. Wound care therapy is provided to those whose wound is not healing soon due to poor blood circulation. Pelvic health therapy is advised to the patients suffering from urinary incontinence and pelvic pain.

Oncology therapy is provided to patients suffering from cancer in order to relieve them from pain and to enhance quality of life. Decongestive lymphatic drainage is special form of massage that helps reduce swelling lymphatic system due to improper draining of fluids from tissues.

Physiotherapy services market can also be segmented based on the area specification of the therapy such as: orthopedic, geriatric, cardiovascular and pulmonary, integumentary, neurological, pediatric, women’s health and palliative care. Among all these, orthopedic and geriatric physiotherapy services market accounted for the largest share of the total market. This large market size is attributed to their wide application in orthopedic field coupled with catering the requirements of geriatric population. Also, increasing geriatric population that usually suffers from mobility, disability and joint problems due to weak bones is also expected to propel the demand for availing physiotherapy to increase the quality of life.

Physiotherapy Services Market: Drivers

The market for physiotherapy services is expected to increase at a significant growth rate owing to rising geriatric population across the world. Elderly people usually suffer from various ailments such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and chronic pain. Hence, they accentuate the demand for availing physiotherapy services to relax their body from the ailments. Elderly people are also raising the demand for palliative care that is provided via physiotherapy.

The World Health Organization has projected that by 2050, global geriatric population will reach a count of nearly 2 billion which was around 547 million in 2010. Similarly, increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders will further accentuate the growth of physiotherapy services market. Likewise, increasing women’s healthcare concern will also augment the growth of physiotherapy services market. Pregnant women require special physiotherapy services for maintaining their fetus growth and their health.

Hence, all the aforementioned factors will boost the growth of physiotherapy services market. The major players operating in physiotherapy services market include AmeriCare Physical Therapy, Meier & Marsh Physical Therapy, Rehab Alternatives, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Elam Sports Oahu and Minsu’s Healing Oasis amongst other significant players.