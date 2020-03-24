PLA Disposable Containers Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2026

PLA, or Poly-Lactic Acid, is made from fermented sugar. It is used for the production of bio-based plastic. PLA has similar characteristics as other petroleum plastics, however, it is biodegradable. Its production requires less amount of energy as compared to other polymers. Moreover, it generates 75% less greenhouse gases.

PLA disposable containers are used for the packaging of food & beverages as well as for the packaging of cosmetics and household material. PLA disposable containers are available for different types of food packaging as manufacturers are providing a wide range of options for consumers. The PLA disposable containers market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the bio-degradable nature of PLA disposable containers. Manufacturers are looking for sustainable packaging solutions. As per the guidelines by the government on the usage of plastic-based material, the PLA disposable containers market is estimated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. Apart from PLA disposable containers, PLA is also used for single-use shopping bags.

Global PLA Disposable Containers Market: Dynamics

Increased inclination toward lightweight packaging products is creating demand for PLA disposable containers. Lightweight packaged products require approximately 40% less polymer material. Furthermore, they reduce weight by over 50% as compared to glass and injection-molded containers. The PLA disposable containers market is expected to witness expansion by the end of forecast period owing to changes in the perception of consumers as well as manufacturers toward bio-based materials. However, the growth of the PLA disposable containers market is likely to be hampered owing to the usage of paper-based flexible packaging solutions. However, the cost-effectiveness of PLA disposable containers as compared to other polymer containers is likely to boost the demand for the same across the world.

Some of the key factors restraining the growth of the PLA disposable containers market are the heat-sensitive nature of poly-lactic acid, owing to which the usage of these containers is limited to drinks of up to 40?C. However, PLA has been widely used in a large number of packaging applications for fruit & vegetable packaging – at supermarkets and hypermarkets, at concerts & sport events, and at retail grocery stores. PLA disposable containers are replacing other plastic-based containers in the food & beverage industry due to their recyclable and re-usable characteristics.

Global PLA Disposable Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global PLA disposable containers market has been segmented as:

Cups & Bowls

Clamshells

Trays & Lids

Sandwich Wedges

On the basis of end use type, the global PLA disposable containers market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Households

On the basis of sales channel, the global PLA disposable containers market has been segmented as:

Retail

E-commerce

Wholesale

Global PLA Disposable Containers Market: Key Players

Eco-Products, Inc.

Biopac Ltd.

Huizhou Yang Rui Printing and Packaging Co., Ltd.

Dart Container Corporation

Chien Fua Bio-Tech Industry Co., Ltd.

Global PLA Disposable Containers Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers in the PLA disposable containers market are offering bio-based PLA containers for a wide range of applications. Some of the manufacturers, such as Chien Fua Bio-Tech Industry Co., Ltd., are providing sushi trays, taster cups, soufflé cups, and deli containers in different sizes and shapes

Manufacturers are offering 3D-printed PLA containers that are cost-effective solutions as compared to other containers

Global PLA Disposable Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The regulations on plastic across the world is affecting the growth of the market of plastic-based materials, where the usage of PLA is likely to play a significant role in the expansion of the businesses of manufacturers. In countries such as India & China, the shift of consumer preference toward bio-based materials is expected to boost the PLA disposable containers market. Manufacturers are seeking sustainable growth strategies, and the introduction of PLA-based products is expected to boost the PLA disposable containers market. Leading players are trying to develop their businesses in countries such as South Africa, which is estimated to boost the PLA disposable containers market. In the U.S., legislations and regulations on plastic ban are expected to affect the PLA disposable containers market, although the bio-degradable nature of the PLA makes it a trending material as compared to other plastic materials.