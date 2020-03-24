Platform Carts Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2026

“Platform Carts Market Research Report 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Profit and Challenges Forecast to 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The demand within the global platform carts market has been rising on account of advancements in the several end-use industries. The use of platform carts is not limited to a particular industry, and several key industries and sectors use these carts for transporting materials and equipments. This factor has emerged as a key driver of demand within the global platform carts market in recent times. The need for a seamless mechanism for transporting materials in the industrial sector is a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. Hence, the global revenue index of the platform carts market is expected to reach new heights in the years to follow.

There is increased demand for better facilities and mechanisms across the retail industry. Platform carts help in loading and unloading of items across retail outlets, and this factor has played a vital role in market growth. Moreover, platform carts help in reducing manual labour which in turn brings down the operational costs. This factor has also led to greater adoption of platform carts in multiple regions and industries. It is expected that advancements in the industrial or manufacturing sector would play an integral role in propelling demand within the global market for platform carts.

On the basis of geography, the global platform carts market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The market in Europe has been growing at a stellar pace due to increasing adoption of agile equipments in various industries.

Platform carts are also known as platform trucks or platform hand trucks. They are generally utilized for transporting materials and can be used as both storage units and for transportation. Platform carts are also referred to as load supporting carts. They are made of steel or wood and have wheels or castors that can be moved manually. The carts comprise of two swivel and rigid casters for flexibility and normally include a handle at one end for easy steering. Designs and materials utilized for the production of carts vary depending on the end-user application. Platform carts are used for providing support for non-palletized loads and are also used in skid handling. Steel platform trucks are used to save storage space in warehouses. Platform carts are used in shipping and receiving areas, warehouses, mail rooms, construction, manufacturing plants, and by lumber retailers. Platform trucks also offer transportation for material handling in stockrooms, warehouses, and other commercial environments. Furthermore, railway workers utilize these carts to transport goods on platforms at railway stations.

Platform Carts Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the use of platform carts at bus stations and platforms for handling luggage is expected to boost demand for them over the forecast period. Rise in the number of cafes, supermarkets, and hotels has also led to a rise in demand for platform carts. Increase in demand for rail transportation and rise in construction activities are also anticipated to augment the platform carts market in the coming years. Rapid urbanization, rise in the number of international airports, and increase in the number of hotels are also propelling demand for platform carts. Furthermore, convenience of using platform carts compared to conventional transporting method and their cost effectiveness are expected to fuel the platform carts market. Platform carts are also used in order to reduce potential injury to employees. This is further projected to augment the demand for platform carts during the forecast period. Advancements in technology have led to the introduction of motorized platform carts that are used for travelling easily over a wide variety of surfaces. This has increased the application of carts in hospitals and hotels, regardless of flooring. This is expected to augment the platform carts market in the coming years.

Platform Carts Market – Segmentation

The global platform carts market can be segmented based on type, deck, application, and region. Based on type, the platform carts market can be categorized into platform carts and platform storage and transport carts. In terms of deck, the platform carts market can be classified into wood platform trucks, steel platform trucks, aluminum platform truck, U-boat platform trucks, and plastic platform trucks. Based on application, the platform carts market can be segmented into hotels, international airports, supermarkets, industrial, food industry, and warehouses.

Based on region, the global platform carts market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to constitute a major share in of market over the forecast period, owing to a large number of railway stations, airports, and chains of established supermarkets in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to offer significant growth potential to the platform carts market, owing to an expansion in the retail and travel sectors in the region.

Platform Carts Market – Key Players

Prominent players in the global platform carts market include Rubbermaid Commerical Products LLC, CADDIE, i-lift Equipment, Off., Giovanelli S.a.s, AGAB Pressautomation, Quantum Storage Systems, Emmegi Group, and SALL S.r.l.. The presence of various players in the market encourages companies to offer bundled services for differentiating their products and creates price competitiveness.

