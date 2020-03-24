Polymeric Surfactant Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts Report till 2023

Polymeric Surfactant Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global polymeric surfactants market that estimates expansion for this market between 2016 and 2023. Polymeric surfactants or surface-active polymers are produced with the combination of one or more macromolecular structure possessing hydrophilic and lipophilic monomer unit.

Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It analyzes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments such as current government regulatory requirements, joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, patents & technologies, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

Prominent Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands),

BASF SE (Germany),

Croda International PLC (UK),

DAI-ICHI (Japan),

Dow Chemical Company (USA),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

Huntsman International LLC (USA),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

Stepan Company (USA), and

Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India).

Industry Segmentation

The global polymeric surfactant market has been segmented on the basis of application, configuration, end use, types, and region.

The application-based segmentation segments this market into ceramics & detergent, dyestuffs, emulsions, inks, oilfield chemicals, paper coating, and others.

Based on configuration, the polymeric surfactant market has been segmented into block and graft.

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into agrochemicals, cosmetics & personal care, food, oil & gas, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By types, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic.

Regional Outlook

The regional segmentation of the global polymeric surfactant market segments the market into regional markets like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

During the forecast period, the demand for dispersants, resins, and wetting agents, in emulsion polymerization has been estimated to rise globally. North America is the most technologically advanced market. Many key market players are based in this region. Most of them are operating in the United States of America (USA). Canada is the other most country-specific market in this region.

Latest Industry News

Cairn Oil and Gas have plans to invest more than double to its crude oil production in the next three-four years. With an investment of US $2.5 bn, they plan to produce 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Aishwarya, Bhagyam, and Mangala, oil fields in Rajasthan, India. 31 AUG 2018

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Gazprom Neft have entered into a technical partnership at the Eastern Economic Forum. One of the key objectives of this partnership is to develop and adopt advanced techniques to increase oil recovery, including polymer and surfactant flooding. 12 SEP 2018

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Polymeric Surfactants Market

Continued…..

