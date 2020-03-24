Preclinical Imaging (In-VIVO) Market Size, and Forecast to 2016 – 2024

Preclinical imaging (In-VIVO) is used in live animal research for drug development. Preclinical imaging is further used to monitor the treatment response for early indications of efficacy. The technological development of in vivo imaging provides an opportunity for studying disease at the molecular level in a quantitative way.

In vivo imaging acts as a bridge between in vitro exploratory and in vivo clinical research which facilitates the direct and fast transfer of preclinical studies on animal models to clinical investigation in man. The key disease areas targeted with in vivo preclinical imaging are cancers, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. Use of preclinical imaging in cancer is about 70% which is followed by autoimmune diseases and neurological disorders which accounts for 36% and 32%, respectively.

Factors such as technological advancements, and growth in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurological disorders are driving the preclinical imaging market globally. According to American Cancer Society, 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 8.2 million cancer deaths in 2012. Technological development such as “Aspect’s M2,” a preclinical imaging product developed by Aspect imaging, is used for drug development but without the cost, complexity, and technical burden of traditional MRI systems.

Other factors such as growing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques and government funding for research and development activities are estimated to fuel the preclinical imaging market. However, the growth of the preclinical imaging market is hindered by some factors such as high product price that decreases the adoption rates in academic institutions and limited number of application of each modality, discouraging the sale of products.

The preclinical imaging (In-VIVO) market has been segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the preclinical imaging market is sub-divided into imaging modalities and reagents. The imaging modalities segment is classified into single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), micro computed tomography (microCT), positron emission tomography (PET), optical imaging, and magnetic particle imaging (MPI). MRI and PET are highly used in preclinical imaging. Sometimes, combination of imaging techniques are used for good quality results such as combination of PET and CT.

The reagents segment is classified into fluorescent imaging reagents, bioluminescent imaging reagents, PET radioactive tracers, MRI contrasting reagents, X-ray CT contrasting reagents, and ultrasound contrasting reagents. In terms of application, the preclinical imaging market is classified into research and development and drug discovery. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and research institutes. Geographically, the preclinical imaging market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the preclinical imaging market due to rapid adoption of several type of modalities by end-user, technological advancement, growth in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 1,685,210 new cases of cancer are likely to be diagnosed in the U.S. and 595,690 people are estimated to die from the disease by 2016 end. The North America market is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the second largest market for preclinical imaging due to growing health care awareness among people and increasing number of research and development activities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in number of population, increase in opportunity for clinical and preclinical studies in low cost, and government support for research and development activities.

Major players operating in this market include Bruker Corporation, MR Solutions, PerkinElmer Inc., TriFoil Imaging, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging, and MILabs B.V.