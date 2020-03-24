Pull Tight Seals Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2028

Pull tight seal is a type of security seal which is used to restrict access of any product where other sophisticated security measures are not possible. It is easy to install and used for a variety of purpose in different end use industries. Pull tight seals are commonly used for the protection of theft in the supermarket, hypermarket, brand stores, or grocery stores. It is installed at the point of purchase and removed during checkout. Once installed, it cannot be removed easily and help companies to prevent theft activities in their stores. Pull-tight seals could also be integrated with a unique numbering to identify the placement of the seal for further verification of product at several stages. Pull-tight seals have characteristics of self-locking which in turn facilitates easy installation and quick safety of any product. It could be customized according to the requirement of customers. It is generally made up of HDPE material which offers greater durability in extreme weather conditions. However, it could also be made up of LDPE, polypropylene, and other plastic material based on its application.

Pull Tight Seals Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for pull tight seals is increasing at a much faster pace than before due to the increasing focus on product safety features. Pull tight seals has emerged as an effective security solution for hundreds of products in consumer goods as well as in other industries. It is gaining traction with an increase in sales of goods through hypermarket and supermarket sales channel. Existing companies could focus on offering customized product solutions in the global pull tight seals market.

However, there are significant growth opportunities for the new entrants in the market due to the presence of less number of manufacturers in both developed as well as developing countries. Existing companies could focus on expanding their market presence through export activities, establishing sales offices, or establishing manufacturing facilities in different countries across the globe. The demand for pull tight seals is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Recent trend noticed in the market is the introduction of new & innovative products which are suitable for specific end use applications.

Pull Tight Seals Market: Market Segmentation:

Pull Tight Seals Market Segmentation: By Paper Source

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE

Polypropylene

PET

Others

Pull Tight Seals Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

Indirect Sales

Direct Sales

Pull Tight Seals Market Segmentation: By Application

Shopping Bags

Liquid bulk trailers

Liquor carts

Trailers Transfer hoppers

Cabinets

Cash & Coin bags

Containers

Fiber drums

Fire doors

Other Applications

Pull Tight Seals Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Pull Tight Seals market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Pull tight seals market is expected to gain significant momentum in the global market. North America followed by Europe account for highest market share in the global pull tight seals market. The demand in market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing focus of companies on safety and security features.

In Europe, Germany leads the market in terms of both revenue generation and consumption of pull tight seals. Leading manufacturers present in the Europe pull tight seals market also have presence in geographies of North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region. In North America market, the U.S. accounts for largest market share of more than 90% and will continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, China followed by India are the major manufacturers and consumers of the pull tight seals. A large number of small-scale and medium-scale manufacturers of pull tight seals are present in both of these countries. The demand in Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fastest CAGR value in global pull tight seals market.

Pull Tight Seals Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Pull Tight Seals Market are Mega Fortris Group, Acme Seal Group of Companies, Cambridge Security Seals LLC, United States Plastic Corporation, EssentraComponentsUK, and PharmaSystems Inc. among others