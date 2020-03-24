Rabies Treatment Market Research And Forecasts To 2023 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

Global Rabies Treatment Market: Snapshot

The global rabies treatment market is anticipated to gain momentum in growth with three key factors driving the demand in the industry. The application of novel culture media to produce contamination-free vaccines and stringent regulatory examinations conducted by governments could be first on the list of important market drivers. There is a need to eliminate the risk of vaccine contamination due to the involvement of human components and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) agents in cultural formulations. In this regard, manufacturers are focusing on the development of novel media for vaccine production that are free from human and animal components.

The emerging regions of the world are expected to be the major sources of rabies on account of the lack of active rabies vaccination programs and rising population of stray dogs. Exposure to rabid dogs is studied to cause a 99.0% of rabies-related deaths and 90.0% of all rabies cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a result, the need for anti-rabies treatment regimens such as rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) and cell culture vaccine (CCV) for post-exposure prophylaxis is considerably high. This could likely increase the demand in the global rabies treatment market.

However, the expensive cost of CCV for intramuscular administration is foretold to stunt its adoption and that of similar vaccines. Nonetheless, in order to withstand this issue, WHO recommends the intradermal administration of CCV, especially in regions where intramuscular biological is unaffordable and unavailable and rabies is extremely prevalent.

Rabies is a zoonotic viral disease caused due to animal bits. The disease is known to affect domestic as well as wild animals such as bats, skunks, foxes, ferrets, raccoons, cats, or dogs, and infects humans upon contact with saliva of infected animal. Rabies is known to have an incubation period of one to three months. Individuals suffering from rabies show initial symptoms of fever and pain or tingling or burning sensation also called as paraesthesia at the wound site. As the disease progresses through the central nervous system (CNS), patients exhibit hyperactivity, excited behavior, hydrophobia. Rabies can also be paralytic and accounts for approximately 3% of all rabies cases globally according to World Health Organization (WHO). This form is usually misdiagnosed and has slower progression. Muscles near the wound site begin to paralyze; untreated infections lead to coma and cause death.

WHO statistics also show that although rabies is prevalent in all continents except Antarctica, more than 95% of the mortalities occur in African and Asian countries. Rabies infections are common in areas where human-animal interaction is more and no proper medical treatment facility is available for treatment. In the U.S. only 55 cases have been identified since 1955 according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rapid diagnostic tests are available for diagnosis of rabies. These tests are usually Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) or fluorescent assay technology. Synbiotics Corporation, O.K. SERVIS BioPro, s.r.o., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Alpha Diagnostic International are some of the players manufacturing diagnostic kits for rabies.

Novartis and Sanofi are key players in the global rabies treatment market. These companies manufacture prophylactic vaccines for humans. Sanofi’s Imovax Rabies is a human diploid cell vaccine; while Novartis’s RabAvert is a Purified chick embryo cell vaccine. Vaccines are also available for preventing infections in animals. Merial a Sanofi company announced in July 2014 had it has launched PUREVAX Feline Rabies 3 YR vaccine. This is a non-adjuvanted rabies vaccine and provides 3 year immunity. The vaccine has been recommended for immunization of healthy cats 12 weeks and older. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, is also working on development of new generation rabies vaccine in India. Under-developed countries have initiated mass vaccination of stray dogs to control mortalities.

According to an article published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, Kenya launched a nationwide program for vaccination of dogs. Currently, more than 3,000 dogs in Makueni County have been vaccinated. In September 2014, The Philippines Department of Agriculture (DA), the Australian Government and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) launched rabies control project to reduce rabies cases due to dog in the Philippines.

Earlier in 2013, massive dog vaccination program was launched, which vaccinated 92,869 dogs and attained 80% coverage according to a press release by World Organization for Animal Health. An article published in The Maravi Post, Malawi also plans to vaccinate 500,000 dogs and cats to curb the rabies crisis. Such preventive programs will help in reducing the prevalence of the disease in lower socio-economic classes. With developing economic conditions and consistent government initiatives, the prevalence of rabies is expected to shrink in the future. Higher prevalence in the Asia Pacific and Africa provides larger customer base for players in the rabies treatment market.

