Renal Diseases Drug Development, Review & Forecast 2018-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Renal Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for renal diseases. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for chronic kidney disease (chronic renal failure), kidney fibrosis, polycystic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease (end-stage renal disease), and features dormant and discontinued products.

Chronic kidney disease is the slow loss of kidney function over time. Signs and symptoms of kidney disease include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue and weakness, sleep problems, hiccups and swelling of the feet and ankles. The predisposing factors include age, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, smoking, obesity and high cholesterol. There are 58 products in development for this indication.

Accumulation of extracellular matrix in the kidney causes kidney fibrosis. It is a progressive disorder characterized by glomerulosclerosis and tubulointerstitial fibrosis and may lead to detrimental effects on the kidney functioning. Predisposing factors are trauma, injury, infections, surgery, environmental factors and exposure to chemicals or radiation. Symptoms include pain, problems related to urination, nausea and vomiting. The condition may be managed with medication and kidney transplant. There are 49 products in development for this indication.

Polycystic kidney disease is a disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within the kidneys. Polycystic kidney disease symptoms may include high blood pressure, back or side pain, headache, blood in the urine, frequent urination and kidney failure. The predisposing factors include age and family history. Treatment includes antihypertensive drugs and diuretics. There are 26 products in development for this indication.

End-stage kidney disease is the complete or almost complete failure of the kidneys to work. Symptoms include inability to urinate, fatigue, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, bone pain, confusion and difficulty concentrating. The risk factors include polycystic kidney disease, Alport syndrome, interstitial nephritis and certain autoimmune conditions, such as lupus. Treatment includes dialysis or kidney transplant. There are five products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets in development for renal diseases include growth factor receptors, chemokines and kinases. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Angion Biomedica, Prolong Pharmaceuticals and Novartis.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

