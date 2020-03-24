Rolling Stock Dampers Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

Rolling stock dampers are also known as shock absorbers. Rolling stock dampers are mainly used for reducing the damping effects and also minimize the damping amplitude and enhance the travelling experience of the passengers. Rolling stocks dampers have some features such as low friction, Noise free valving, symmetrical force in compression & extension, linear force rate up to a freely defined blow–off point, among others. The increasing demand for high speed rolling stocks and passenger comforts propel the demand for hydraulic rolling stock dampers in metro and light trains. Moreover, other type of rolling stock dampers are also play a vital role for achieving stability and reduction of vibrations by transforming kinetic energy into thermal energy. Rolling stocks dampers are mainly used in Primary–vertical bogies, secondary horizontal bogies, and secondary vertical bogies.

Rolling Stock Dampers Market: Dynamics

The growing population in metropolitan areas and increasing number of office workers, particularly in developing countries, are projected to drive the global rolling stock dampers market during the forecast period. Rolling Stocks are an integral part of the public transportation system across the globe and will play a key role in future due to increasing public density, urbanization and changing travel behaviour across the world. Moreover, in urban economies, governments are focusing on investing hefty money to promote the introduction of large-scale transport infrastructure, such as high speed rails and bullet rolling stocks, to make passenger transport faster. Government investments on rolling stocks will directly increase the OEM market for Rolling Stock dampers. This is another factor that will boost the growth of rolling stock dampers market

Over the last few years, smart rolling stock stations have cropped up in many countries. Governments are focusing on renovating their rail transport hubs for making their rolling stock stations more attractive. For instance, in India, the Ministry of rolling stock and Ministry of Urban Development have teamed up to achieve the smart city mission and in Spain, International Union of Rolling Stocks and Spanish rail infrastructure manager ADIF have come together to achieve the goal of ‘Smart station in Smart Cities. This factor is expected to boost the growth of rolling stocks which in turn accelerate the growth of rolling stock dampers market throughout the forecast period.

Rolling Stock Dampers Market: Segmentation

The global rolling stock dampers market can be segmented on the basis of rolling stock dampers type, Rolling Stock type, and sales channel

On the basis of rolling stock dampers type, Rolling Stock Dampers market can be segmented as:

Hydraulic Rolling Stock Dampers Yaw Rolling Stock Dampers Anti-roll Rolling Stock Dampers Others Rolling Stock Dampers

On the basis of Rolling Stock type, Rolling Stock Dampers market can be segmented as:

Very High Speed Rolling Stock Mainline Rolling Stock Metro Rolling Stock Freight Rolling Stock Special Rolling Stock

On the basis of sales channel, Rolling Stock Dampers market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

Rolling Stock Dampers Market: Regional Outlook

Rolling Stock Dampers Market is expected to be on upward scale. China, South East Asia & Pacific regions are expected to fuel the growth of Rolling Stock Dampers Market, owing to widespread of rolling stock network in the region. The rail networks of China and India are among the biggest rolling stock networks in the world. In India, passenger rolling stock are mainly used mode of transportation for long distance and with the developing infrastructure of the country, the demand for new rolling stocks also increased which in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the rolling stock dampers market over the forecast period. Moreover, Japan is expected to be on the forefront of global growth, with growing metro-line and high speed rolling stock projects. Additionally, North America and Europe rolling stock dampers market are expected to register healthy growth despite economic uncertainties in the upcoming years. Furthermore, affirmative economic growth expectation from Mexico and Brazil are projected for a significant growth due to improving infrastructure of the region. This factor also boost the growth of rolling stock dampers market.

Rolling Stock Dampers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Rolling Stock Dampers Market, identified across the value chain include:

