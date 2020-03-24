Salmonella Testing Market Current Trends & Opportunities by 2016 – 2024

Global Salmonella Testing Market: Overview

The rising prevalence of salmonella infection is by far the leading factor driving the global salmonella testing market. This infection generally affects the gastrointestinal tract of humans and animals, which may turn life threatening if left untreated for a long period. Contaminated food items such as infected meat, eggs, and unpasteurized milk and dairy products are the major source of transmission of the infection. Over the past few years, there have been several outbreaks of salmonella in the U.S. and in those occasions, many companies in the meat and dairy business had to recall their products from the market.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/salmonella-testing-market.html

The commonly employed methods for the diagnosis of salmonella infection are stool culture method and real time PCR. In the former, stool of infected animal or human being is cultured, while the latter is done by intensifying and detecting targeted pathogen’s DNA sequence.

The research report is a professional study offering invaluable insights into various important parameters of the global salmonella testing market. It provides a comprehensive description of the factors influencing the market and the extent to which they impact the growth. For a coherent understanding, the report divides the market on the basis of several criteria including diagnosis method, food type, and geography. It includes tools such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to derive vendor landscape of the global salmonella testing market. It reviews the market for the period between 2016 and 2024.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11507

Global Salmonella Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The implementation of food safety regulations worldwide along with their increasing stringency is escalating the growth of the global salmonella testing market. The several incidents of outbreaks of salmonella have compelled governments and regulatory authorities across the world to keep a strict check on food products during every stage of their production and processing. Moreover, the rising awareness among consumers regarding foodborne diseases and rapid technological advancements in bacterial detection technologies are augmenting the market. On the other hand, the lack of proper food control resources and infrastructure in developing nations is hindering the growth of the market.

Global Salmonella Testing Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America will have a strong foothold in the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region is largely supplemented by the implementation of stringent food safety regulations, especially due to the high incidence of salmonella contamination. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in testing procedures and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the region.

Request for TOC containing Tables and Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=11507

Asia Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the review period. The improving healthcare facilities and growing research and development activities in the field of salmonella testing are propelling the growth of the region. The increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases is boosting the adoption of salmonella testing in the region. Countries such as India and China are estimated to be at the forefront of the growth of the region.

Global Salmonella Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

With the sharp rise in the demand for advanced testing methods, key players in the global salmonella testing market are pouring large funds into research and development activities to consolidate their presence. They are aiming at expanding their market shares through mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key players are operating in niche segments to gain an edge over competitors. While Life Technologies, Eiken Chemical Company Limited, Romer Labs, and Neogen Corporation are some of the prominent companies operating in the real-time PCR techniques, DuPont Qualicon and Hardy Diagnostics are among key players targeting culture detection methods.