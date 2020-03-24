Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market – Global Industry Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry 2019

AShield Tunnel Boring Machine, also known as a “mole”, is a machine used to excavatetunnelswith a circular cross section through a variety of soil androck strata.

The global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shield Tunnel Boring Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Herrenknecht AG

Komatsu Ltd.

The Robbins Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

The Boring Company

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Shield TBM

Double Shield TBM

Gripper TBM

Slurry TBM

Others

Segment by Application

Segmental Lining

Pipe Jacking

