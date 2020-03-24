Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2019 with Focus on Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors

Global Shortwave Infrared Market Overview

The global shortwave infrared market is expected to make steady progress over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, displaying a robust 9% CAGR therein, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global shortwave infrared market is mainly driven by the growing demand for the technology in climate study, including studying weather patterns, clouds, soil water content, and more, and in defense applications to scan large areas in the absence of visible light. These are likely to be the major end-use sectors for the shortwave infrared market over the forecast period. The global shortwave infrared market is expected to reach a valuation of close to USD 317 million by 2023, according to MRFR.

Shortwave infrared radiation has the property of being absorbed by water, which appears dark in shortwave infrared photography. This allows scientists to use shortwave infrared to examine water levels in soils, plants, etc. regardless of the terrain and accurately monitor the water levels across large areas. This has emerged as a major application for shortwave infrared in recent years due to the growing awareness about climate change and the various ways of monitoring, studying, and fixing it. The growing government interest in climate change monitoring, in addition to the growing demand for weather forecasting technology that can determine between cloud types that appear the same to the naked eye, is likely to be a major driver for the shortwave infrared market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global shortwave infrared market include Princeton Instruments Inc., Intevac Inc., InfraTec Infrared LLC, FluxData Inc., Photonic Science & Engineering Limited, HGH Infrared Systems, C-THERMAL, Photon Etc. Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., OPGAL Optronics Industries Ltd., Raptor Photonics Limited, Sofradir, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, New Imaging Technologies (NIT), Xenics, FLIR Systems Inc., and Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Industry Updates

In June 2019, Lynred USA, a leading provider of thermal imaging solutions, announced the appointment of Macnica Americas Inc. as the exclusive distributor of the former’s infrared imaging products in the U.S.

March 2019: Xenics set to exhibit their latest and upcoming cameras at the Automate 2019 Show to be held on 8th April 2019. Xenics is a European developer and manufacturer of advanced infrared sensors, cameras and customized imaging solutions ranging from SWIR to LWIR.

Shortwave Infrared Market Segmentation

The shortwave infrared market is segmented by Market Research Future on the basis of scanning type, technology, application, and region. On the basis of scanning type, the shortwave infrared market is segmented into area scan and line scan. The line scan segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The shortwave infrared market is segmented into cooled infrared imaging and uncooled infrared imaging, based on technology. The uncooled infrared imaging segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the lower cost of uncooled SWIR cameras as compared to cooled SWIR cameras. Based on application, the shortwave infrared market is segmented into electronics & semiconductor, healthcare, aerospace & defense, FMCG, and scientific research.

Regional Segmentation:

North America is the major player in the global shortwave infrared market, mainly due to the growing military application of the technology in the U.S. The U.S. has always been keen to retain a technological edge over its rivals, leading to rapid progression of the shortwave infrared technology in the military research channels and integration into land, naval, as well as air units. This has the potential to remain a major driver for the shortwave infrared market in North America over the forecast period, as the growing demand for military tech progression in the U.S. is likely to drive the demand for progressive updates in the field of shortwave infrared.

Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major regional market for shortwave infrared technology in the coming years due to the growing demand for military modernization in emerging countries such as China and India, as well as the increasing interest in geological mapping and monitoring of water levels in the region.

