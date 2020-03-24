Solid Phase Extraction Market 2019 – Global Trends, Top players, Share, Trend, Growth, and Forecast to 2023

Solid Phase Extraction Industry Market Information: By Type (SPE Disk, SPE Cartridge), Application (Pharmaceutical Industries, Environmental, and Others), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The global solid phase extraction industry market is relied upon to enlist a CAGR of 4.62% to reach USD 474.73 million until 2023. Solid phase extraction (SPE) is an extensively utilized sample-preparation method for cleansing medications from organic liquids before High-execution fluid chromatography. SPE is generally performed manually. Now and again, cheapness and superfluity make physically worked SPE cartridges, plates and disks best than automated frameworks. Mechanical headways in instrumentation, government interests in academics and life sciences, and development in the conventional pharmaceutical market and contract research organizations (CRO) have prompted the development of the global solid phase extraction industry market in the ongoing years. In any case, the surprising expense of instruments and government approaches and guidelines are probably going to limit the market development over the estimated time frame. The global solid phase extraction industry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.17% during the forecast period (2017- 2023).

Market segmentation

The global solid phase extraction industry market has been bifurcated on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the global solid phase extraction industry market has been classified into SPE cartridge and SPE disk. On the basis of its application, the global solid phase extraction industry market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, environmental care and pharmaceutical industries.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global solid phase extraction industry market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Agilent Technologies Inc., GL Sciences Inc, Biotage AB, Waters Corporation, and Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, 3M, Gilson Incorporated, Gerstel GmbH & Co. KG, Merck KGaA, among others are some of the major players in the global solid phase extraction industry market.

