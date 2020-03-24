Specialty Fertilizers Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Specialty Fertilizers Industry

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Specialty fertilizers Market is accounted for $14.97 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $24.51 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2016 to 2022. Some of the key factors favoring the market growth include increasing population and decreasing working people in farms, shrinking arable land and adoption of precision farming. Benefits of specialty fertilizers over the conventional fertilizers are anticipated to expand the market further. However, high cost of specialty fertilizers compared to the conventional fertilizers could hamper the specialty fertilizer market.

North America commanded the largest market share followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Emerging nations in Asia Pacific are anticipated to be the fastest growing markets for specialty fertilizers. Usage of specialty fertilizers in India is still at a budding stage. The growth of Indian economy and growing awareness levels regarding the benefits of specialty fertilizers is anticipated to raise the demand for specialty fertilizers.

Some of the key vendors in this market include

Atlantic Gold Inc., Behn Meyer Group., Agrium Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Inc., Sinochem Group, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A., Tessenderlo Group, The Mosaic Company and Eurochem.

Crop Types Covered:

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Oilseeds

• Other Crop Types

Fertilizer Types Covered:

• Urea

• UAN (30%)

• Potassium Sulfate

• Potassium Chloride

• Potasasium Nitrate

• Phosphoric Acid

• Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP)

• Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Granular N and P fertilizers (GNP)

• Granular P and K fertilizers (GPK)

• Other Fertilizers

Applications Covered:

• Hydroponics

• Horticulture

• Foliar Nutrition

• Fertigation

• Aquaculture

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

