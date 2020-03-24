Sports Intimate Wears Market – Global Industry Growth Drivers and Forecast Assessment 2019

Sports intimate wear refers to a category of intimate wear that is designed to be worn during physical activities such as running, yoga, games and competitive sports, and ensure maximum comfort. Sports intimate wear includes intimate apparel such as underwear, tank tops, and bras, as well as swimwear and compression wear, worn during recreation, as casual wear, or even during competitive sports.

In terms of revenue, the intimate support apparel segment dominated the market and accounted for close to 49% of the total market shares. The womens intimate support apparel comprises a broad range of products, customized to provide maximum support and comfort to users. Sports bras, gym tights, and sports leggings are some of the largest selling products in this market. With an increasing number of people joining gyms and getting involved in recreational activities, the demand for intimate support wear has been witnessing a steady rise and will continue to do so during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global sports intimate wear market, accounting for close to 34% of the market revenue. The US is the largest contributor to the region as it is home to some of the largest brands in the market and has a large number of sports leagues. Moreover, consumers have started adopting a healthy lifestyle, which will also impel this markets growth in the region.

The global Sports Intimate Wears market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Intimate Wears volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Intimate Wears market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Pentland

Hanesbrands

Asics

Umbro

New Balance

Jockey

ZARA

H&M

Victoria’s Secret

TYR Sport

2XU

Fila

Dolfin

Lululemon Athletica

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Intimate Support Apparel

Swimwear

Compression Wear

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retails

Other

