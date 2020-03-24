Stealth Warfare Market – New Investments Expected to Boost the Demand

Market Highlights:

Stealth technology is a broadly used concept in military warfare. Stealth technology operates on the principle of reflection and absorption of the radar signals. The stealth warfare market is segmented on the basis of platform, equipment, and material.

In the stealth warfare market, the platform segment is further sub-segmented as airborne and naval. In airborne sub-segment the stealth warfare technology is used to make aircraft invisible to enemy’s radar systems.

This is done in two different ways, first is that the aircraft can be shaped so that any radar signal it reflects are reflected away from the enemy’s radar equipment, whereas, second way is that the aircraft can be covered with materials that can absorb radar signals. Though, the advanced radar systems pose a major threat, as they can detect the stealth aircraft.

Key Players:

The key players in stealth warfare market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Boeing (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Thales Group (France), and Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (China)

Segmentation:

By Platform

Airborne

Naval

By Equipment

Radar

IRST system

Acoustic Signature

By Material

Non-metallic airframe

Radar absorbing material

By Region

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Stealth Warfare market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

