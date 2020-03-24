Synthetic Ropes Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2025
The Synthetic Ropes market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Ropes.
This report presents the worldwide Synthetic Ropes market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cortland Limited
Wireco Worldgroup
Samson Rope Technologies
Southern Ropes
English Braids
Marlow Ropes
Teufelberger Holding
Bridon International
Yale Cordage
Lanex
Synthetic Ropes Breakdown Data by Type
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyester
Nylon
Polyethylene (PE)
Specialty Fibers
Synthetic Ropes Breakdown Data by Application
Marine & Fishing
Sports & Leisure
Oil & Gas
Construction
Cranes
Others
Synthetic Ropes Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Synthetic Ropes Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
