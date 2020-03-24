Temperature sensors refer to devices which helps in recording data related to temperature. A temperature sensor helps in converting any voltage or current into a specific numerical value. Advanced temperature sensors are also used in research and development facilities with various scientific uses. The contact and non-contact temperature sensors form the different types of temperature sensors. These contact temperature sensors have been used in different industry verticals owing to the low cost.

Temperature Sensor Market – Key Players as ST Microelectronics N.V., Panasonic Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc. Top Demands

These sensors are used when the thermal equilibrium needs to be maintained and there is no flow of heat between the objects where the sensor needs to be in contact with the object to measure the temperature. The non-contact temperature sensor helps in measuring temperature when the surface is moving and measures temperature with the help of heat radiation emitted from the surface or object.

Temperature sensors have different product types, such as thermistors, thermocouple, infrared temperature sensor, fiber optic temperature sensor and bimetallic temperature sensors among others. These different type of temperature sensors include both simple and complex applications. Growth in automation, across verticals such as aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics and healthcare among others, has been some of the primary reason for the growth of temperature sensor market globally. The increasing importance for advanced healthcare equipment has also been boosting the growth of temperature sensor market.

According to the report by TMR, the global market for temperature sensor market was valued at around US$4.6 bn in 2015 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 4.60% from 2016 to 2024 to attain a value of US$6.6 bn by the end of 2024. In terms of volume, the market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 7.40% over the same period of prediction.

Widening Application of Temperature Sensors to be Beneficial for Growth

On the basis of type, the global temperature sensor market is segmented into thermistors, thermocouple, resistance temperature detectors, infrared temperature sensors, bimetallic temperature sensors, and fiber optic temperature sensors. Of these, thermistors are dominating the global market for temperature sensors owing to demand thermistors has been higher than other types of temperature sensors.

On the basis of technology, the global temperature sensor market is segmented into food and beverage, aerospace and defense, chemicals, oil & gas, semiconductor and electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others. Of these, the medical and healthcare sector is dominating the global temperature sensor market and expected to continue over the forecast period. The growing demand for temperature sensors in the advanced healthcare equipment is a key factor fuelling the global temperature sensor market.

Apart from this, expansion of oil and gas sector is boosting demand for the temperature sensors. This growth of the manufacturing industry, semiconductor, and electronics industries in the developing countries is fuelling the growth of the temperature sensor market.