Tempered Round Jars Market | Global Industry Analysis, Market Size And Forecasts Up To 2028

Over the last few decades, jars find a variety of applications in packaging of numerous products such as food, beverages, cosmetics, and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Tempered round jars are made from thick-walled tempered glass strengthened during the manufacturing stage. Tempered round jars are approximately five times stronger in comparison with conventional glass jars and when accidently dropped on hard surface, chances of breaking tempered round jars is extremely low. Moreover, tempered round jars acts as a perfect temperature barrier which can be used to store greases, oils, and several other viscous liquids. Attributed to all these factors, the market for tempered round jars is expected to observe a wonderful growth over the forecast period.

Global Tempered Round Jars Market Dynamics

Persistent growth in the organized retail sector especially in the developing economies, the market for tempered round jars have witnessed intense sales over the forecast period. Additionally, rising FMCG sector in largely populated countries like China and India is expected to propel further growth in tempered round jars market. Increased customer inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions with features such as high strength, temper proof, temperature resistance, etc. are expected to drive growth in tempered round jars market over the coming years.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for tempered round jars followed by North America. These two regions being a mature market is expected to witness a stable growth for tempered round jars market. Owing to the presence of a well-established manufacturers of glass containers, the countries like USA, France, Germany, U.K, Italy, etc. are expected to witness a steady growth for tempered round jars market.

Also, Middle-East region is expected to observe an increased growth opportunities in tempered round jars market as a result of rise in demand for antimicrobial packaging solutions for serving F&B and pharmaceuticals drug packaging market.

However, being an emerging market, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the maximum growth for tempered round jars over the forecast period 2018-2028. By end-use industry, the food & beverage as well as cosmetic packaging in the APAC region are estimated to create the largest demand for tempered round jars and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.