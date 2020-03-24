Textile Bags Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2026

The decline in usage of plastic-based products in the packaging industry is in turn increasing demand for textile bags. Textile bags are made with different materials such as cotton, and burlap fabric. For variety of applications where moisture is considered as a critical factor for packaging, textile bags are used to provide sufficient dryness to the product. Textile bags are used as an appropriate choice for packaging instead of plastic bags. Thin walled plastic bags are considered as more harmful to the environment as compared to thick walled plastic bags. The demand for textile bags is expected to boost in the near future, due to inclination of consumer preference towards re-usable and recyclable products. The retailers in India are preferring cotton based bags for their products, owing to stringent regulations for plastic usage.

Global Textile Bags Market: Dynamics

Plastic bags usage is prohibited in some of the countries in Asia Pacific and Europe which is reducing their consumption, and growing the demand for textile bags. To store grains and pulses, jute bags are used, owing to the cost-effectiveness of the textile bags. The ban on plastic in some of regions is expected to boost the textile bags market growth in the upcoming years. The increasing number of grocery stores, special retailers, and online retailers is creating the demand for textile bags globally. The significant change in manufacturer’s preferences towards paper based products may affect the growth of textile bags negatively. The use of bio-degradable polypropylene woven bags and paper bags may hamper the growth of textile bags in the competitive scenario. The leading players in the bag packaging industry are looking forward to offer cost-effective solutions. Brand owners, retailers and food service companies are customizing their own cotton and other cloth based bags for branding and marketing purposes, which is expected to boost the textile bags market demand in the upcoming years.

Global Textile Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of size, the global textile bags market has been segmented as

Less than 14″ x 26″

18″ x 30″

22″ x 36″

22″ x 40″

Above 28″ x 40″

On the basis of material type, the global textile bags market has been segmented as

Cotton

Burlap

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the global textile bags market has been segmented as

Retailers Hypermarkets Supermarkets Factory Outlets Special Retailers

Wholesalers

E-commerce

Global Textile Bags Market: Key Players

Hubco, Inc.

Columbia Packaging Group

Frontier Bag Company

ACE Packaging

JohnPac, LLC

Some of the Manufacturers in the industry are providing sustainable packaging solutions which is increasing the demand for textile bags in near future. The textile bags in different material and different sizes are available in the market. Leading players in the industry are offering customized solutions to enhance the production capabilities in terms of production.

Global Textile Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Austrian federal government is seeking a complete ban on non-biodegradable plastic bag from January 1, 2010 on. On March 21, 2017, the Estonian Parliament adopted the act on amendments to the Packaging Act which will restrict the use of plastic bags, starting from 2019. Textile bags market is estimated to witness significant growth in the Europe region, owing to the increment in government legislations on the plastic products. The change in consumer preferences in the Asia Pacific region with respect to plastic based products which includes plastic bags, straws, cups and other food service containers is expected to expand footprint of textile bags market in the region. China & India, listed on top among all the emerging countries is expected to witness high growth in the textile bags market. Manufacturers in the textile bags market are seeking opportunities in the South Africa and North African countries to expand their business operations. Mexico is anticipated to have high growth rate in the textile bags market, owing to increasing consumer demands in the country.