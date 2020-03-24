The Fiber Optics Market Regions, Manufacturers Analysis And Forecast upto 2022

The Fiber Optics market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Fiber Optics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Optics, with sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Optics are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Fiber Optics market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Fiber Optics industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Highlights

The global fiber optics market should reach $5.0 billion by 2022 from $3.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes:

52 data tables

An overview of the global fiber optics market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Segmentation of the fiber optics market into four major categories based on raw materials, type, application, and region

Insight into the market through investigation of market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chains, supply chain, market and product trends, and the competitive landscape

Coverage of technical characteristics of fiber optics, including LED sources, couplers, optical connectors, and splicing

Evaluation of the market’s dynamics with respect to its drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Molex, Asahi Glass, General Cable Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, and Finisar Corp.

Report Scope

The fiber optics market is segmented into following categories:

Type-Glass optical fiber and plastic optical fiber.

Applications-Telecom; manufacturing; surveillance and security; healthcare; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); and others.

Specification-Processing type, array type and spectrum.

Geography-North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS); Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; while, the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.

Industry and competitive analysis.

Patent analysis.

Company profiles.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Roadmap of Fiber Optics

Current Trends and Future Outlook

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Technical Characteristics

Light-emitting Diode Sources

Materials and Available LED Wavelengths

Gigabit Links Using LEDs

Resonant Cavity LEDs (RC-LEDs)

Laser Diodes

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)

Couplers

Switches using Couplers

Optical Connectors and Splicing

Connectorization

Splicing

