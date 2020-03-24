The Fiber Optics Market Regions, Manufacturers Analysis And Forecast upto 2022
The Fiber Optics market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Fiber Optics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Optics, with sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Optics are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Fiber Optics market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Fiber Optics industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Report Highlights
The global fiber optics market should reach $5.0 billion by 2022 from $3.2 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes:
- 52 data tables
- An overview of the global fiber optics market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Segmentation of the fiber optics market into four major categories based on raw materials, type, application, and region
- Insight into the market through investigation of market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chains, supply chain, market and product trends, and the competitive landscape
- Coverage of technical characteristics of fiber optics, including LED sources, couplers, optical connectors, and splicing
- Evaluation of the market’s dynamics with respect to its drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Molex, Asahi Glass, General Cable Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, and Finisar Corp.
Report Scope
The fiber optics market is segmented into following categories:
- Type-Glass optical fiber and plastic optical fiber.
- Applications-Telecom; manufacturing; surveillance and security; healthcare; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); and others.
- Specification-Processing type, array type and spectrum.
- Geography-North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS); Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; while, the Rest of the World (RoW) covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.
- Industry and competitive analysis.
- Patent analysis.
- Company profiles.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Market Definition
Roadmap of Fiber Optics
Current Trends and Future Outlook
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Chapter 4 Technical Characteristics
Light-emitting Diode Sources
Materials and Available LED Wavelengths
Gigabit Links Using LEDs
Resonant Cavity LEDs (RC-LEDs)
Laser Diodes
Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs)
Couplers
Switches using Couplers
Optical Connectors and Splicing
Connectorization
Splicing
