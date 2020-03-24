Thermal Insulation Market Key Players 2019-2026: Armacell, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE

Global Thermal Insulation Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for thermal insulation at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global thermal insulation market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for thermal insulation during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the thermal insulation market at the global and regional level.

View exclusive Global strategic Business report

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global thermal insulation market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the thermal insulation market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Thermal Insulation Market: Scope of Study and Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of thermal insulation for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of thermal insulation has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, foam, end-user and regional segments of thermal insulation market. Market size and forecast for each major product, foam, and end-user have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

To understand key trends, Download Free Sample Report

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Thermal Insulation Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global thermal insulation market by segmenting it in terms of product, foam, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for thermal insulation in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual Foam segments in all the regions.

Global Thermal Insulation Market: Market Dynamics

The market for thermal insulation is primarily driven by rising demand from construction industry and increasing LNG demand. Demand for thermal insulation has been rising primarily due to the increase in demand for insulation in buildings for thermal purposes. With the growth of the population the rise for the construction industry is also increasing. Construction can be residential as well as non-residential. The rising demand from the new construction has raised the demand for thermal insulation products. The thermal insulation market would also be driven by increasing residential maintenance activities. Home owners are interested in investing more in the upkeep of their floors, walls, and roofing’s. This trend is anticipated to promote the growth of thermal insulation market. Also, rise in construction industry will lead to the rise in the insulation market as the people are more inclined towards the energy saving processes. Growing population coupled with increasing numbers of nuclear families in Asia Pacific is encouraging growth of the construction industry in the region.

Get a PDF Brochure Detailing about the current size & value of the market with all other necessary information

Global Thermal Insulation Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global thermal insulation market. Key players in the thermal insulation market include Armacell, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemicals Company, DuPont, Insulcon Group, Isolatek International, Kingspan Group PLC, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Saint-Gobain S.A., ThermaXX Jackets LLC, URSA Insulation S.A., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.