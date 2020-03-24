Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The Thermostatic Mixing Valves are the most advanced, safe and reliable way to achieve perfectly mixed water supply from the distribution systems at desirable temperature. The hot and cold water is mixed as it passes through the Thermostatic Mixing Valves and is discharged at the required temperature. In the Thermostatic Mixing Valves, the wax sensor is plunged in the mixing fluid equipped with temperature sensitive spring system. The Thermostatic Mixing Valves ensures maintenance of the desired mixed temperature value in accordance to the variation of the temperatures. As compared to the tempering valves, Thermostatic Mixing Valves are relatively more accurate and provide reliable supply in case of any disruptions in either the cold or hot water supply. The Thermostatic Mixing Valves can be regarded as the heart of industrial scale water delivery systems for water mixing operations. Although, Thermostatic Mixing Valves are mainly used for commercial and industrial application, they are finding their way into residential apartments at a notable pace due to superior level of safety and accuracy. Moreover, the installation of the Thermostatic Mixing Valves are a very important component of boilers in the heating systems.

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Thermostatic Mixing Valves offers energy savings, comfort and safety when using hot water by avoiding the risks of burns caused by extremely high working temperatures. The traditional consumers of Thermostatic Mixing Valves are safety equipment manufacturers for commercial and industrial constructions. In the recent past, the Thermostatic Mixing Valves manufacturers are witnessing an increase in demand from residential building contractors. One of the major high growth application of Thermostatic Mixing Valves is usage in the solar systems for the production of domestic hot water.

As a result, the government norms to reduce carbon emissions will create positive impact over the demand of Thermostatic Mixing Valves for manufacturing heaters. The rising awareness for hygiene will also drive the number of Thermostatic Mixing Valves unit sales across industry verticals. The demand of Thermostatic Mixing Valves is anticipated to increase for applications in breweries, food & beverages producing firms and chemical processing plants. The massive surge in the industrial activity in the developing part of the globe is further expected to complement the Thermostatic Mixing Valves demand growth. The Asia Pacific Thermostatic Mixing Valves market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market: Segmentation

On the basis of capacity, the Thermostatic Mixing Valves market can be segmented into:

Below 12 Gallons Per Minute (GPM) 12-30 Gallons Per Minute (GPM) 30-70 Gallons Per Minute (GPM) Above 70 Gallons Per Minute (GPM)

On the basis of finish, the Thermostatic Mixing Valves market can be segmented into:

Self Color Brass Nickel Plated

On the basis of Application, the Thermostatic Mixing Valves market can be segmented into:

Residential Commercial Industrial

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Thermostatic Mixing Valves market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America regions are expected to be the key markets for the suppliers as the Thermostatic Mixing Valves are mandatory to be installed in the comprising countries at private building such as hospitals, child and aged care institutions as per Occupational, Health and Safety requirements norm. The Asia Pacific and Latin America region are anticipated to register high growth owing to introduction of new safety norms. The Middles East & Africa (MEA) and Eastern Europe are expected to be the attractive market for Thermostatic Mixing Valves due to increasing manufacturing and processing plants in the region.

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Thermostatic Mixing Valves market include:

All Valve Industries Pty Ltd. Watts Water Technologies Company

