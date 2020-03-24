Trichoscopes Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Imaging in dermatology has evolved exponentially from its introduction as an analog device with limited resolution eyepiece and single illumination to a digital device with magnified resolution and multiple illumination options. Trichoscopes, used to examine hair and scalp has evolved from Dermatoscopes, which are used to examine skin and skin conditions. Trichoscopes offer 10x to 70x magnification of the hair and scalp; however, recent technological developments offer nearly 200x magnification. Present trichoscopes offer digital access to captured images and provide intuitive analysis on various diseases and disorders. Trichoscopes are portable and offer diagnosis of various hair and scalp related diseases at much lower cost; this has led to an increase in its usage among dermatologists and trichologists. The international dermatology and trichology societies have laid down guidelines for various diseases, which can be diagnosed using trichoscopes.

Hair and scalp disorders such as alopecia areata have prevalence rate of 0.1-0.2% and prevalence of other hair and scalp diseases are rising due to changing dietary habits, pollution, and other associated chronic diseases. Diseases such as female pattern hair loss (FPHL) are found to be more prominent. According to North American Hair Research Society, FPHL occurs in nearly 50% of women by 50 years old. Prevalence of such hair and scalp diseases and disorders are expected to boost the demand for diagnostic devices, driving the trichoscopes market. Trichoscopes offer diagnostic solutions at lower cost and real-time imaging. Moreover, their compact and portable size makes them a preferred diagnostic tool. However, scarce availability of technically advanced dermatoscopes in emerging markets, moreover their relatively higher price in those regions could hamper the growth of trichoscopes market during the forecast period.

The global trichoscopes market is segmented based on ergonomics, illumination, connectivity, and region. In terms of ergonomics, the market can be segmented into handheld and tabletop. Technological advancements in the handheld trichoscopes offer high resolution imaging. Moreover, its size and portability is estimated to propel the expansion of the market. Based on illumination, the market is segmented into white light trichoscopes, polarizer trichoscopes, and ultraviolet (UV) trichoscopes. The UV trichoscopes extended modalities along with basic white light illumination to enhance the detection efficiency of infections is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. However, their higher price range may limit their uptake. Basis on connectivity, the market can be segmented into wired trichoscopes and wireless trichoscopes. Wireless trichoscopes are relatively new to the market and offer substantial resolution, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Request a PDF of Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30653

In terms of region, the global trichoscopes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the global market due to high adoption of the technology and well established healthcare infrastructure. Awareness regarding dermatological diseases among physicians and patients is likely to increase the demand for better diagnostic tools such as trichoscopes. Europe is estimated to hold a prominent share of the global market and is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure in France and Germany are expected to propel the growth of Europe trichoscopes market. Initiatives taken by local governing bodies in emerging markets such as India, China, and South East Asian countries is estimated to drive expansion of the regional market.

Major players operating in the global trichoscopes market include Dino-Lite Europe/IDCP B.V., FotoFinder Systems GmbH, Firefly Global, BOMTECH ELECTRONICS CO., Ltd., and Cosderma.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request for Customization in Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=30653