U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market Dynamics, Segment Analysis with CAGR Growth of 8.8% Research Analysis to 2022

U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market – Highlights

The U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.8%.

Technological advancements, product development, and economics of production and trade are major factors that drive the growth of the U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing market. However, there are various factors that hamper the market growth such as high cost of labor, structural changes in industry and employment, standardization and interoperability, and others. The advent of positron emission tomography (PET) is expected to revolutionize as it enables the study of metabolic processes in the body.

U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Flex Ltd. Celestica Inc.

Jabil Circuit Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Nortech Systems, Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation

Forefront Medical Technologies

U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market – Key Developments

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players to sustain their growth in the U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is a U.S. based company, is involved in providing services for integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS), engineering and design services, and precision machining services.

December 2015: The company announced the acquisition of Secure Communication Systems, Inc. a deal of USD 230 million. This agreement is expected to enhance benchmark’s margins and earnings per share

Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation communications networks, defense and aerospace, industrial and semiconductor systems, medical, multimedia, computing and storage, automotive and clean technology sectors.

August 2015: The company announced its agreement with Outraging to develop advanced wearable device for enhancing sleep quality and performance. According to this agreement Sanmina Corporation will provide end-to-end solutions for developing new smart wearable device

U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market – Segmentation

U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market has been segmented based on industry subsectors which comprises surgical appliances and medical instruments, electro-medical apparatus, diagnostics, irradiation apparatuses, dental equipment and supplies.

Based on contract service type the market comprises of super electronic manufacturing services, original design manufacturing services.

Based on end user; market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes.

U.S. Medical Sector Contract Electronic Manufacturing Market – Regional Analysis

U.S. market for medical sector contract electronic manufacturing is divided between its regions such as south, west, north east and mid-west. The south region dominate the U.S. followed by and northeast. The various regions have different capabilities in the manufacture as well as demand of medical sector electronics.

Medical sector contract electronic manufacturing companies are concentrated in regions having support of other high-tech industries, such as microelectronics and biotechnology. The U.S. medical sector contract electronics sector is highly fragmented with approximately 75% of companies in the United States consist of fewer than 50 employees, and many special start-up companies operates in niche market.

